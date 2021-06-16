Texas announced the construction of its own border wall



The federal government canceled the construction of the wall.

Photo: PAUL RATJE / . / .

The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, announced today Wednesday the “start” of the construction of a border wall with Mexico, allocating $ 250 million of state funds for this purpose.

“Texas is willing to do the work that President Joe Biden’s Administration refuses to do”Abbott said during a news conference where he made the announcement.

The Republican governor explained that the construction of the wall will take place in several stages.

First, the state is already in talks with ranchers and owners of private properties so that as soon as possible physical barriers are placed within their lands with signs of “Do not cross”.

Due to Biden’s open border policies, I just announced Texas’ plan to continue securing the border & build the wall. Here’s how:

➡️ Down payment of $ 250M

➡️ Hire project manager & contractors

➡️ Begin construction

➡️ Demand Biden return TX land to TX

https://t.co/PaQbSzMMcn – Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 16, 2021

Undocumented migrants crossing these lands will be arrested and face “aggravated trespass” charges, which are more serious due to the emergency order signed by the governor and which is in effect.

“We will not be handing over these migrants to the federal government; they will go to jail “Abbott said, surrounded by members of the state legislature.

Abbott holds the Biden Administration responsible for the increase in the migratory flow and the crisis that is experienced at the border.

Because President Biden signed an executive order last January suspending the construction of the border wall, the state of Texas – in full defiance – is willing to continue the works, assuming the cost of the works.

To do this, in addition to the funds allocated today, Texas established a website where to receive donations for that purpose.

The governor also announced that a person will be hired to be in charge of the project.

Additionally, Abbott sent a letter today to the Biden Administration demanding that the land that the federal government seized to build the border wall be returned immediately to its owners.

“We will talk to these people so that they allow us to build the wall on their land”, explained.

Abbott anticipates that Texas will build “several miles” of border wall on state land and donations from homeowners. He indicated that the cost will depend on the evaluations made as the project progresses.

Local media in Texas indicated that Abbott will tour sections of the border later this month alongside former President Donald Trump, promoter of the wall project.