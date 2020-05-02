© Spencer Platt

Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas.

Several states in the United States like Texas try to return to normal routine this Friday despite the emergency by coronavirus by allowing the reopening of businesses and non-essential spaces, as well as the reactivation of certain medical services that had been suspended in their demarcations.

The case of Texas is particularly striking because the entity reported an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday (1,033 positive cases, the third highest number in a day).

However, to justify the new measures, Governor Greg Abbott not only based on the phased plan proposed by the president Donald trump, but considered other measurements.

The Texas Tribune reported that the official focuses on the proportion of positive cases as a result of tests performed and that of patients who have required hospitalization. Both calculations reflect a downward trend despite the peak in the first half of April.

That being the case, Abbott announced Wednesday that the “stay home” order is to be rescinded today and will be replaced by phase one of the plan to reopen Texas.

Under this period, which runs until May 18, retail stores, restaurants, shopping malls, cinemas, libraries and museums will open at 25% of their capacity.

In the case of food stores, gas stations and other essential stores that were already open, no occupancy requirements will be imposed.

At least 13 other states have taken similar measures to those in Texas that are already in effect or about to begin, although they vary in the type of spaces in which the reopening will be allowed.

For example, in the case of Pennsylvania some outdoor recreational activities such as golf courses, marinas, fishing trips, and construction projects will be allowed today. The rest of the state will reopen on May 8.

In the case of Oregon, the reopening will be limited to hospitals and surgery centers for non-urgent procedures.

In Ohio, as of today, all medical procedures can be performed on an outpatient basis. This includes appointments with dentists and veterinarians.

While in North Dakota, with one of the most extensive plans, all businesses closed until yesterday will be allowed to open this Friday as long as strict social distancing protocols are maintained.