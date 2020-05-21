AUSTIN.- The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, the lieutenant governor Dan Patrick and the president of the House of Representatives, Dennis Bonnen, by means of a letter asked the state agencies and institutions of higher education to present a 5% savings plan for the 2020-2021 Biennium.

Leaders also call on them to follow cost saving strategies that do not affect actions before COVID-19, such as the cancellation of capital expenses that can be deferred, any unnecessary travel expenses, any non-essential administrative expenses. .

“As Texans recover from this pandemic, it is mandatory that the state government continue to maintain critical services without imposing a greater burden on taxpayers,” the letter read. “We are confident that Texas will return to work and continue to lead the nation in job growth, economic innovation, and business creation. However, it will take months until we know the true economic scope of COVID-19 and how fighting this virus will have a Impact on State Finance. To prepare for this economic shock, we must take steps today to ensure that the state can continue to provide the essential government services that Texans expect. “

The following are excluded from the 5% reduction:

Assignments to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Military Department; and the Texas Department of Public Safety; Financing for debt service requirements and bond authorizations; Current legal requirements for the Foundation’s School Program and school safety; Financing for child protection services; Benefits and Eligibility Levels in the Medicaid Programs, Children’s Health Insurance Program, Foster Care Program, Adoption Subsidy Program, Permanency Care Assistance Program, and Services for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities or development; Financing for behavioral health service programs; Credits for Correctional Security Operations and Correctional Managed Health Care at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice; Credits for health-related institutions and community colleges; and Employer contributions to the funds of the Teacher Retirement System and the Employee Retirement System and Social Security.

