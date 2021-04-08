Teufel Supreme In Bluetooth headphones compatible with AAC and aptX audio

Small, light, colorful and powerful, they fit loosely and securely in the ears. They promise 16 hours of autonomy.

Weighing just 18 grams, the Supreme In are available in six colors. When the headphones are not in use, they can be worn around the neck, as a magnet holds the two headphones together like a necklace and playback is automatically paused.

Features suitable for everyday use

Music is easily controlled with the in-line remote control on the right side, from where the voice assistant is also activated and calls are managed. In addition, they use Qualcomm’s cVc technology with intelligent noise and echo cancellation. Lasting up to 16 hours, the Supreme In are also ideal for days and long trips.

Great drivers

With their large 10.7mm linear HD drivers, the Supreme In achieves high levels without distortion, while balanced tuning ensures natural reproduction. For the best possible streaming quality, they are compatible with AAC and aptX audio codecs.

Headphone app with equalizer and ShareMe

Using the free Teufel Headphones app, the sound characteristics of the Supreme In can be adjusted to personal preferences via an equalizer. In addition, they offer the innovative ShareMe function, with which it is possible to share the sound with a second Supreme In unit, allowing two people to walk at the same pace or watch a movie together.

Colors and price

The Teufel Supreme In are available in the colors Night Black, Ivy Green, Space Blue, Moon Gray, Sand White and Pale Gold.

www.teufelaudio.es

119.99 euros