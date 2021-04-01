Teufel Radio 3Sixty: all-in-one audio equipment for thousands upon thousands of music sources

Perfect for Spotify and the like, with FM Radio and DAB +, USB port and aux in… You can control it with Alexa and Google Assistant.

With classic design and very modern technology, it is an ultra-connected and connectable audio equipment: pendrives (WAV, FLAC, MP3, AAC and WMA), Bluetooth 4.0, FM radio, aux in, DLNA servers, audio streaming platforms. and online stations from around the world. It can be operated well from its front physical controls, through the dedicated mobile app and through Google Assistant and Alexa. It is possible to listen to the radio in three ways: the aforementioned FM, over the Internet and via DAB +.

The upper part is finished in fabric that, inside, houses two generously sized speakers arranged in portrait mode, plus a 90mm subwoofer (in the lower area). On its front, a color screen (non-touch) that, despite its small size, offers a large amount of information at a glance, including time, date and, where appropriate, an alarm.

Gadget thinks

The fact that it is not compatible with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2 makes it clear that it is an audio product with an independent vocation, not to be part of a speaker system. We like its simple and efficient ability to assign stations, songs, albums, and playlists; no less than thirty presets proposed. It promises an omnidirectional 360 sound (did you catch that its last name says it?) And, yes, it really does, supported by a pleasant, very natural audio reproduction, whatever the source; the subwoofer does a brilliant job. The remote control, except for very specific actions (on / off and volume up / down), is not comfortable to use, while the app shines for its simplicity throughout the overall configuration and management of the equipment. Hopefully soon it can accept more platforms than Amazon Music and Spotify.

Output power: 30 w. Frequency range: 55 – 20,000 Hz. DSP amplification. Powerbank function. Auto on / off. 280 x 170 x 160 mm / 2.5 kg

www.teufelaudio.es