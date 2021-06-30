Teufel Motiv Go, prestigious portable audio

Portable audio and more specifically the so-called Bluetooth speakers, which work mainly with this wireless connection for music playback, have become a very widespread and popular device for their ability to play music anywhere from smartphones. The success of this format has led the big brands in the world of audio and hi-fi to put their proposals on the market, which in many cases makes the offer very diverse with a price range that in many cases may seem surprising.

Recently, within this list of prestigious brands with portable audio products, the German company Teufel has been added, a manufacturer that in 1979 began to sell its hi-fi speaker mounting kits and that currently offers a whole range of high-fidelity speaker products. quality audio, from headphones to complete Home Cinema equipment, with the peculiarity that its main channel is direct sales.

In this case, we have had the opportunity to test the brand’s proposal for Bluetooth portable audio: its Motiv Go model. This speaker is available in four different colors: black, silver white, green, and blue. The model that the brand provided us for the test has been the silver one. Once the box is opened, we find a certainly spartan cardboard packaging in which we find the speaker and a power supply for charging it in black with a design that is too simple and low-cost compared to the good appearance of the speaker .

Controller

40mm with paper composition diaphragm and neodymium magnet

Speaker

Closed circumaural

Frequency response

20 to 20,000Hz

Impedance

32 Ω

Sensitivity

108 dBSPL / mW (at 1kHz)

Connectivity

Bluetooth 4.2 and USB-C charging cable

Drums

Autonomy up to 15 hours of use

Weight

312 grams

Price

99.99 euros

And is that the appearance of the speaker is imposing, with a grille that occupies the entire front with the brand’s golden logo at the bottom. Above we find the sound controls on a plastic surface that protects them from water. It should be borne in mind that in this upper part the button that seems to be the Bluetooth connection serves instead to activate the Dynamore sound improvement mode. The button to pair the Bluetooth device is on the left side. Underneath we find a cover that hides the connector for charging and another for a 3.5-millimeter audio cable.

Solid design

On the back we find perforations for the optimal functioning of the speakers. To the touch the Teufel Motiv Go seems very well built, without the joints being perceived or creaking due to poor assembly. It is a speaker of a certain weight, 900 grams, which may seem a disadvantage but when evaluating the components it is not. In fact, this small audio system from the German manufacturer equips two 50-millimeter loudspeakers with membranes made of aluminum, which is a very good letter of introduction.

Once out of the box, connection to the device is immediate and easy. In a few seconds we are able to play music. The connection is made through Bluetooth 5.0 and has the Qualcomm sound module that supports AAC and aptX sound in addition to SBC. In addition, the speaker has a microphone so we can use it if we receive a call or if we want to use Google or Apple voice recognition help services.

Having two full-range speakers enables “true” stereo audio reproduction, that is, physically separating the two channels with two independent speakers. Also thanks to the Dynamore system, which we have mentioned, this loudspeaker is able to extend the acoustic panorama of the loudspeaker, improving the sensation of channel separation and the reproduction range. It is difficult to describe but in our tests it just shows, the sound is richer and gives a more sensation of being enveloped by the music.

The result is exceptional for a speaker of its size. We were especially surprised by the quality of the bass reproduction, but in general throughout the entire frequency range, it offers impressive clarity as well as enough “punch” with more “intense” audio pieces. We have traveled from classical music to Heavy Metal through Jazz to put the speaker in difficulties but the truth is that we cannot say that it is better for one type of music or another. We found it excellent for any style.

Curious is the possibility of using the «party mode that allows you to connect two phones via Bluetooth and reproduce the pieces of each device alternately. The speaker is splash resistant and IPX5 rated. As for the battery life on paper, it is possible to play music for 16 hours. Our tests could not have been too extensive but experience has brought us quite close to that figure.

Conclusions

Teufel’s Motiv Go has impressed us. It is a loudspeaker with technical characteristics that are difficult to find on the market, especially in such a compact size. They also have a very successful design with a robust appearance that follows the design of other products of the brand, sober but modern. Easy to connect, with a good battery life but above all with a really remarkable sound quality.

The only buts that we can put to this device is perhaps the presentation. We have been accustomed to the fact that devices of a certain quality (and price) are accompanied by packaging according to the category and with accessories, in this case the charger, with a design comparable to that of the main device and in this case it is not. But if what you are looking for is a portable wireless speaker with good sound quality without other requirements, this model is undoubtedly an excellent candidate.

Final evaluation SUMMARY

The audio quality and power of a speaker of this size is surprising. Easy to connect and well built.

Design and build quality8.5