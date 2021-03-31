Tether (USDT) Releases Report Claiming Its Stablecoins Are Fully Endorsed

Tether Holdings Limited has reiterated its desire to demonstrate that its Tether stablecoins (USDT) are fully backed by its reserves by publishing an assurance opinion.

The company provided the Consolidated Reserves Report (CRR) for the stablecoins along with an assurance report from accounting firm Moore Cayman. Tether pegged the stablecoins to the USD, which means that the value of the USDT is equal to a single US dollar.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoins, appointed Moore Cayman for the exercise. The company added that it proactively shared the accountant’s report to reconfirm its long-established position on the stablecoin.

The amount in reserve exceeds the value of the USDT

The report also revealed that the reserve amount is greater than the total amount required to redeem all USDT stablecoins, with total assets amounting to $ 35.3 billion, while total liabilities amount to $ 35.2 billion.

Tether’s attorney general, Stuart Hoegner, stated that Tether plans to periodically release the certification of the situation. He also said that the CCR was not available until the end of last week because it was executed on March 26.

In February, the New York Attorney General’s Office received a settlement from Tether and its Bitfinex, which share the same owner. Both firms had to pay $ 18.5 million for damages resulting from misrepresentations that the USDT was backed by a fiduciary guarantee.

Tether responds to criticism

Tether has come under fire for its claim that all of its stablecoin securities are backed by a physical bank. The criticism is based on whether the company has dollars in a bank account for all the existing USDT. The firm has always responded in the affirmative, but was required to provide evidence as proof of its claims.

“Tether has always been fully supported, and the security opinion we made available today confirms this once again,” Tether stated on its website.

Tether added that the growth of the stablecoin has led to increased public interest in the company and its status. As a result, the company is committed to transparency and wants to share a certification regarding its claims that Tether is fully supported by its reservation.