Tether to launch on Avalanche’s high-speed blockchain

The world’s largest market capitalization stablecoin, Tether (USDT), has announced that it will be available on the Avalanche network.

In a tweet on May 17, Tether revealed its latest expansion initiative beyond Ethereum to add a ninth network option for traders to use. The launch is expected to occur in mid-June, according to CTO Paolo Ardoino.

Escalating fees on the Ethereum network are likely to perpetuate this trend. Avalanche was chosen because it supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This allows DeFi protocols to easily migrate and also take advantage of faster transactions and lower fees. Tether already has an EVM compatible system, making it a good candidate for Avalanche.

The announcement explains:

“Avalanche has emerged as a hub in the nascent decentralized finance (DeFi) space. Avalanche supports Solidity, a high-level, object-oriented programming language, mainly used in Ethereum. This allows Ethereum developers to quickly build decentralized applications (DApps). “

The supremacy of Tether and the status of stablecoins

At the time of publication, Tether’s total supply was near an all-time high of 58.5 billion, according to Tether’s transparency report. Since early 2021, the supply of USDT has soared 178%, from 21 billion on January 1 to current levels, and it continues to dominate the stablecoin market.

Of that total, some 27 billion (46%) are based on Ethereum. However, this total has been declining steadily over the past six months, as gas rates have risen.

Stablecoin

There is now more USDT on the TRC-20 TRON network than on Ethereum, with 31,000 million, or just over 52% of the entire supply. About 1.3 billion are on Omni and the rest is spread across EOS, Liquid, Algorand, Solana, and the Simple Ledger Protocol (SLP) of Bitcoin Cash.

Tether’s closest competitor for stablecoin supremacy is Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), of which there are 16,800 million in circulation according to CoinGecko. USDC has seen even greater growth this year, with a 330% increase since early 2021.

Binance USD (BUSD) is the third largest stablecoin on the market with a capitalization of 8,000 million, followed by the decentralized DAI with 4.7 billion.

Price reaction of AVAX, the Avalanche token

Avalanche’s native token (AVAX) reacted strongly to the announcement with a 9% gain on the day to hit $ 37.53 at press time, according to CoinGecko.

AVAX has gained around 10% in the last month and has not been as affected by the big market correction. However, it is still below its all-time high of $ 59.40 on February 10, 2021.

