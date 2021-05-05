Tether is now available on Coinbase

Key facts:

Coinbase will only support Tether’s ERC-20 token, that is, the one developed in Ethereum.

Users will be able to access this cryptocurrency from Coinbase.com, Coinbase Pro, and the wallet.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Coinbase just announced that as of now, users can buy and sell Tether (USDT) within all of their platforms. This includes both its main portal, Coinbase.com, as well as Coinbase Pro, oriented to trading, and from the apps available for Android and iOS.

The announcement was made from the official Coinbase blog, in which details were given about the launch and availability to trade USDT on the different platforms.

It should be noted that, within the announcement, it was communicated that the Tether token that is supported by Coinbase corresponds to the one belonging to the Ethereum blockchain, USDT ERC-20. This means that users will be limited in wanting to deposit USDT corresponding to the OMNI, TRON, or Liquid Network networks.

Along with the USDT listing for trading within Coinbase, an information page was also launched where users can view information about their current price in different currencies, capitalization within the platform and information regarding the asset.

Tether is not the first stablecoin to be listed within the Coinbase platform, this because, previously, other cryptocurrencies of this type have already been added such as Binance USD, USDC and DAI, among others.

USDT or Tether, is a stablecoin or stable currency, whose price is anchored to that of the US dollar on a 1: 1 scale. This means that 1 USDT is equivalent to 1 USD. This type of asset does not suffer volatility due to the nature of its operation. Due to this, it is used, among other things, to safeguard value against the volatility suffered by cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

Tether is currently the stablecoin with the highest market capitalization, and is ranked number 6 within CoinMarketCap. Its global capitalization of about $ 53 million at the time of writing.

With the inclusion of Tether, currently the largest stablecoin in terms of market capitalization, within Coinbase, users will now be able to count on cryptocurrency exchange pairs against USDT to trade, either on Coinbase.com or on Coinbase. Pro.

Coinbase: a suite for bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading

The American company Coinbase offers a suite of services with cryptocurrencies that is subdivided into different platforms. The main one is Coinbase.com, where users can buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies, paying directly with your local currency and through traditional payment methods as are credit and debit cards.

On the other hand, there is the Coinbase Pro trading platform, which specializes in cryptocurrency exchange and trading services, with an interface aimed at professional traders.

Finally, there are the apps for Android and iOS devices. These allow users to access the entire catalog of services offered by Coinbase from your mobile device.

This platform is considered one of the most important in the field of cryptocurrency exchanges. It even began trading on Nasdaq this year, being the first cryptocurrency exchange to do so.