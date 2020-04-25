The researchers worked nonstop for three to five hours, hoping to ward off fatigue and stay focused on the delicate task they had been tasked with.

They organized volunteer production lines in the laboratories: medical residents, postdoctoral students, even veterans with experience in science, each dealing with a specific task. They checked the data several times, as if the world depended on it. After all, in some ways, it really depended.

In the most recent two weeks, more than 50 scientists have been working disciplinarily on what the American Food and Drug Administration has failed to do: check whether the 14 tests for coronavirus antibodies available on the market actually produce reliable results.

These tests are crucial to the reopening of the economy, but public health experts have cited urgent concerns about their quality. The new research, completed a few days ago and published on the Internet on Friday, confirmed some of those fears: of the 14 tests, only three produced consistent and reliable results. Even the best alternatives had problems.

The research has not gone through peer review and its results may change. But it is information that already points to difficult issues related to the future of the pandemic.

Surveys with residents of San Francisco Bay, Los Angeles and New York conducted this week revealed that a substantial percentage of the population tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the official name of the new coronavirus. In New York, that proportion would reach 21%. In other areas, it was closer to 3%.

The idea that many residents of certain parts of the country have already been exposed to the virus has broad implications. At the very least, confirmation of this hypothesis could greatly complicate plans for the reopening of the economy.

Americans are already running to perform the antibody test to see if they can escape quarantine. Public health experts wonder if people who test positive could return to work.

But these tactics mean nothing if we cannot rely on the results of the tests.

In the new research, the scientists found that only one of the tests never produced a false positive result – that is, it never made a mistake in identifying antibodies in people who do not actually have them.

Two other tests produced real positive results 99% of the time.

But the opposite is not true. Even these three most accurate tests detected antibodies in those infected only 90% of the time, at best.

This metric of false positive results is particularly important. The result can lead people to believe that they are immune to the virus without this being true, exposing themselves to risk by abandoning social distance and other protective measures.

The result is also the point that divides scientists the most.

“There are a number of tests that look solid and promising,” said Dr. Alexander Marson, an immunologist at the University of California, San Francisco, and one of the project leaders. “It gives us reason to be optimistic.”

Marson is also a researcher at Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, who funded part of the study.

Other scientists are less optimistic than Marson. Four of the tests produced false positive results in 11% to 16% of cases; many of the others were unsuccessful in about 5% of attempts.

“These numbers are just unacceptable,” said Scott Hensley, a microbiologist at the University of Pennsylvania. “The study seems to say, ‘See how the tests work’. But that is not what the data reveals.”

The proportion of the United States population already exposed to coronavirus is likely to be 5% or less, said Hensley. “If the test kit produces false positive results in 3% of cases, how to interpret it? Basically, it is impossible,” he said. “If a test produces false positive results 14% of the time, we can find it useless.”

Still, Hensley said the study was well thought out and its conclusions are urgent, taking into account the proliferation of antibody tests on the market and the pressure to use them as the basis for the quarantine suspension.

“It seems to me that this is exactly the type of study we need at the moment,” he said.

Marson and his colleagues said that was precisely what attracted them to the study.

At a time when universities in the San Francisco Bay region are paralyzing all research that is not related to the coronavirus, some researchers have begun to focus on ways to improve the tests that diagnose SARS-CoV-2 cases.

Marson and his collaborator, Patrick Hsu, an engineer biologist at the University of California, Berkeley, imagined that antibody tests would have their quality questioned.

In mid-March, Hsu learned that a friend, an investor who owns a network of 1,000 community clinics in the New York area, had ordered thousands of rapid tests for the presence of antibodies. Investors and entrepreneurs also seemed to distribute them in San Francisco.

“I realized that we were facing an uncontrolled situation,” said Hsu. “We had to know which of those alternatives would really work.”

The pair recruited Dr. Jeffrey Whitman and Dr. Caryn Bern, who last year published an analysis of antibody tests for Chagas’ disease. Other graduate students and postdoctoral researchers have acted as volunteers to assist with assessments.

The team started with a modified version of the method developed by Whitman to validate tests for Chagas disease. The researchers created a space with biosafety certification, obtained the necessary approvals and also hundreds of blood samples from hospitals in the San Francisco Bay area.

They also bought tests from Chinese manufacturers, meeting customs requirements and sometimes receiving deliveries by Uber in the middle of the night. In total, the researchers analyzed 10 rapid tests that produce an indication of the presence or absence of antibodies, and two tests that use a laboratory technique called Elisa, indicating the volume of antibodies present, considered more reliable.

Wearing protective equipment, the team worked on shifts of three to five hours on a kind of assembly line from the era of social detachment.

One researcher prepared the test with the blood sample, while another added the necessary chemical solutions; then, two independent readers analyzed the test, and a final participant recorded the results. Another team member analyzed the results, sometimes working all night.

In the early evenings, they passed the baton to Dr. Tyler Miller and his colleagues at Massachusetts General Hospital, who performed a slightly different analysis of three tests, including one evaluated in San Francisco.

The San Francisco region team completed the analysis of 12 tests in record time: less than a month. In comparison, the project involving Chagas disease involved three people, who worked for more than a year comparing just four tests.

Each test was evaluated with the same set of blood samples: from 80 people confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus, at different times after infection; 108 samples donated before the pandemic; and 52 samples from people who tested positive for other viral infections, but negative for SARS-CoV-2.

The tests produced by Sure Biotech and Wondfo Biotech, in addition to an internal ELISA test, produced the least number of false positive results.

A test developed by Bioperfectus detected antibodies in 100% of infected samples, but only three weeks after infection. None of the tests had resulted in more than 80% before that period, which was longer than expected, said Hsu.

What is being observed is that the more time that passes from the infection, the less likely a false negative result is, he said.

The results of the tests varied considerably in terms of the search for a temporary antibody that appears shortly after infection, called IgM, and were more consistent in identifying a subsequent antibody, called IgG, which may indicate longer-term immunity.

“We see that antibody levels rise at different times for each patient,” said Hsu. The tests were more accurate when the researchers looked for both types of antibodies at the same time. But none of the tests could indicate whether the presence of these antibodies means that the person is protected from further infection.

Overall, the results are promising, added Marson. “There are many tests with specificity greater than 95%.”

Marson and his colleagues acquired tests from almost 100 manufacturers, and the idea is to continue comparing them. The scientists also hope to expand the sample to include people who have had mild symptoms or asymptomatic conditions, classifying the data according to age and the presence of chronic health problems.

“It’s just the beginning,” said Marson. “Our goal would be to continue until there is an adequate supply on the market.” / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL

