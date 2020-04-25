After a first version of recommendations for a safe recovery, doctors in French clubs, via the association of doctors in professional clubs (AMCFP), sent a second, more precise version. The AMCFP begins by explaining that it is a “proposed organization of deconfinement based on scientific knowledge in the specific context of football”.

The doctors of the clubs ask first of all that the leaders approach the players, to know their conditions of confinement (accommodation, entourage, contacts …), and technical staff, to know the physical data and the level of activity of each player. “Zero risk will not exist”, concede the doctors all the same.

Four stages of recovery

Once this preamble has been established, the AMCPF indicates that the recovery will have to be done in four stages. A first representing the medical tests between 11 and 15 May (Covid-19 tests, biological, cardiac, psychological …) before a second stage of individual recovery estimated at seven days.

The third stage follows the example of German clubs with a recovery in small groups, also estimated at seven days. And the last step represents the collective recovery, hoped for around May 29. All players will need to be tested, at least once a week, before they can go to training. With a compulsory test for everyone, before the first day.

In the new version of its document, the AMCPF also details a little more the conditions of access to training centers. It will then be necessary to “equip all the players and the staff with masks during the entire presence at the training center, except when physical exercise is necessary”. The temperature measurement at the entrance, for all employees, is always current, with a minimum of presence (no access for the public or for the press for example).

Four meters in each player during the effort

The doctors go on to explain how it would be possible to train. At rest, players and staff must keep a distance of two meters. Distance which will be increased to four meters during the effort.

Doctors also answer an important question; what to do if a player is contaminated in the group when resuming club activity? “Isolation of the player or staff member, management of the situation by the club doctor”, specify the doctors. Before adding that a fortnight for the whole team is necessary from three newly infected players. Resumption of infected players will only be authorized when the PCR test is negative and after advice from club specialists. The test process (Covid-19, biological, cardiac, psychological …) then restarts for the player (s) in question.

Finally, the document concludes by announcing that it will be advisable to propose, in the coming weeks, a health strategy for transport (planes, buses …), greening (hotels, kitchen …), stadiums and the arbitrators. A third, even more precise version of the protocol is therefore expected before May 11.