Testosterone and Covid-19: Do men get sicker?

By: Dr. Luis Montel April 21, 2021

Since the beginning of the pandemic there have been more affectations of people of the male sex. Also, a higher rate of admissions to intensive care units and deaths. Why?

Several hypotheses have been established in this regard, but the one with the greatest weight is that referring to the bioavailability of testosterone, as well as the decrease in its receptors. Good hormonal health, especially related to testosterone, has been proven to be directly rooted in the stability and strength of the immune system.

A recent study, published in the journal EBioMedicine and led by experts from the University of Siena, in Italy, found that “a lower activity of the testosterone receptor is associated with a high inflammatory response, which is common in severe cases of coronavirus.”

In this sense, the researchers concluded that the finding opens the possibility of supplying testosterone to men with an active receptor, to “help improve the prognosis” of the coronavirus and “reduce its mortality.”

Testosterone is not only involved in sexual functions. It also fulfills an activating function of the metabolism and the organism, for the manufacture of leukocytes, lymphocytes and red blood cells. In addition, it plays an important role in cell division and in muscle repair and growth. Undoubtedly, if this hormonal marker decreases, the favorable functions of the body will also decrease, such as immunity and cell repair.

When we say testosterone, we also speak of zinc, iron and magnesium, elements that we must watch in the diet. We could also rely on natural supplements to compensate for its possible deficit, such as Andean maca, tribulus terrestris and nettle, which help us to raise and maintain these values.

And then the big question arises: why, if men have more testosterone than women, are they more affected by Covid-19? It may be due to the decrease in their cellular receptors for this hormone, which implies a lower defense index.

What to do then? Exercises and strength training, from time to time, are an important stimulus to have more receptors available and more immune strength. And remember that, if you have any questions about current testosterone levels – and how to improve them, in case of deficit – you should always consult your personal doctor.

