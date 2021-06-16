testing and training with an eye on Uruguay

06/17/2021

On at 01:04 CEST

The Argentine National Team trained with its sights set on the second date of Group A of the Copa América, before the selection of Uruguay. Lionel Messi and his colleagues carried out tactical work from 5:00 p.m. on the premises that the AFA owns in Ezeiza.

Previously, the players were subjected to swabs to be able to return to Brazil. And the coach will have to wait for the results to know if he has all his players who had already been tested last Tuesday, when landing in Buenos Aires, at the airport.

CONMEBOL’s protocol requires that tests be carried out on the entire delegation that remains in the isolation bubble every 48 hours. And since the Argentine National Team decided not to settle in Brazil, and chose to live in the Ezeiza Estate and travel for the matches throughout the Copa América, each transfer will involve a greater number of tests.

They will only remain in Brazil after the match against Celeste as they will face Paraguay on Monday. Then, having seven days before the game with Bolivia, they will return to Buenos Aires.

Thinking about the team for the classic with Uruguay, Scaloni trusts to be able to count on the defender Cristian Romero, who was featured in the knockout games and missed the Copa América debut due to a muscular overload in the left thigh. The player will continue to be evaluated, although his evolution is favorable.

One of the coach’s doubts is whether or not to save Nicolás Gonzalez, since the player recovered from an injury that had him abused and is not fit to face a string of matches. The striker was one of the team’s high points against Colombia in Barranquilla in the qualifying rounds, and against Chile in the Cup. But he overcame a fibrillar rupture in the back of one of his thighs, and they don’t want to risk it. The DT will have to evaluate if he gives him rest to be able to count on him against Paraguay.

La Albiceleste will travel to Brasilia where on Friday will face Uruguay at the Mané Garrincha Stadium at 9:00 p.m. local time.