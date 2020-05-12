Celso de Mello is in a hurry. Thus, the conclusion of the investigation proposed by Augusto Aras may take place well before his retirement, in November

Celso de Mello in a hurry. Thus, the conclusion of the inquiry proposed by the attorney general, Augusto Aras, may occur well before your retirement in November. Yesterday, in the testimony of the former director general of the Federal Police Maurício Valeixo the president’s intention was once again clear Jair Bolsonaro of, through a submissive director, to meddle – illegally and with abuse of power – in the activity of the federal judicial police.

According to Valeixo, Bolsonaro told him: “I want a director general at the Federal Police with more affinity with me”. This testimony by Valeixo confirms Moro’s account in the same investigation. And also Moro’s when he was removed from his post and the function of minister.

It is important to emphasize that the Judiciary and the Public Ministry are the sole recipients of the activity developed by the judicial police (federal and state), and one of them concerns the investigation. Hence, the legislator used the term judicial police. As the late proceduralist Canuto Mendes de Almeida observed, the judicial police exercise an auxiliary function to the Judiciary and the Public Ministry. President Bolsonaro cannot interfere in the performance of the Federal Police when in function of the judicial police. Bolsonaro is not constitutionally legitimate to obtain, informally or formally, information foreign to the federal executive.

* He is a retired lawyer, professor and judge at TJ-SP

