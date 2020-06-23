The COVID-19 pandemic forced the safeguard and rethought companies like ad-producing houses, new creative rules.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the market.

An element that we cannot lose sight of during the contingency is the ability of the market to adapt.

Creative communication through storytelling has made ad campaign producers a key ally for brands.

An estimate from IBIS World estimated that until 2018 this industry had generated revenues of more than 136 billion dollars, while the number of employees it had exceeded 739 thousand employees.

As for the number of businesses related to the industry, there are more than 57 thousand businesses.

With these figures it is worth remembering which are the major producers specialized in advertising content such as Lee Films, Canada, Harry and La Joya, who have come to stand out in markets such as Spain, which is one of the most creative in the European market, as far as advertising is concerned.

To understand how advertising companies are facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Rodrigo García Saiz, Founder and Director of CentralFilms, spoke with Merca2.0, to talk about it.

Merca2.0 – As an advertising film producer, what aspects do you take into account to tell the story of a brand and what is the average objective that customers ask for: selling, brand awareness …?

Rodrigo García – First and foremost we look at the IDEA, hence everything starts, the agencies are always our collaborators and from an initial brief we are generally clear about where the client wants to walk (…) clearly in recent months we have undergone drastic changes in communication, for obvious reasons. First because of the uncertainty that existed and second, because the brands did not know how to react due to the uncertainty of the moment, little by little we have been seeing that a stability in communication is looming but with the consequences of this new “normality”, which we are learning to live.

For me the most important thing is still the idea, that is our diamond in the rough, so we continue to bet on creativity from our trenches and with the possibilities we have.

Merca2.0 – With the ban on filming until August, what represents such a long contingency for an industry such as advertising productions?

RG – It is sad, that would be the first thing I would say, due to the impossibility of doing what we like, for a primary reason such as health, that is very strong. Second, the economic issue and the chain that this entails, I also believe and I am convinced, that it is a great learning to reassess what is truly indispensable in our industry, we were in a « comfortable » position, which now forces us to be more rigorous, both to clients and agencies and producers.

You have to create an awareness of what is essential, it has been months that feel like years, but a lot of learning, I hope soon we can return to the set to do what we like so much with all this learning behind.

Merca2.0 – How have they adapted to the contingency. What formats have you used to continue helping brands tell their stories?

RG – We were fortunate to be able to react hand in hand with the agencies and clients, to be able to continue developing our work in a way that the situation allowed and we have been experimenting with new ways of communicating at a distance, from involving the actors , even seeing how we can improve the craft of each piece, all through the healthy distance.

It is also important to mention that they have been creatives thought very wisely, for the conditions in which we find ourselves, so that has “justified” the way of developing these works, however, results have come out that have given us pride and have kept us encouraged , since luckily we have not stopped, we are, I would say, working from another rhythm, with other tools, but fortunate because we continue to generate.

