Testimonies in defense of legal euthanasia in Spain: My son did not commit suicide, he never wanted to die, he needed to rest | Video

«My son did not commit suicide, because he never wanted to die. My son needed to rest, and the consequence of rest was death ”, says Carmen Barahona, mother of a patient with a neurodegenerative condition and who took her own life due to the aggressive advance of the disease. Another testimony is that of Jesús Blasco, 88, a retiree who, although now somewhat recovered, defends legal access to euthanasia after he had sought this option a few years ago when the consequences of treating throat cancer they prevented him from eating for a long time. The Spanish Congress of Deputies approved this Thursday the regularization of euthanasia. The law will take effect in three months. Then, adults who suffer from a serious, chronic and incurable disease that causes them intolerable suffering will be allowed to access help to die. And that benefit will be financed by the State. Pau Mosquera brings us close testimonies to the initiative in this report. The new Spanish law establishes that a group made up of doctors, nursing professionals and lawyers has the last word in each case after studying it. After approval, the applicant will receive euthanasia by a medical team in which no professional will be obliged to participate or, if it is considered that he / she retains the powers, the same applicant may administer whatever causes his / her death.