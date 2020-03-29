There it is: the first folding screen smartphone available in Belgium is called Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Sitting between vintage (its flap) and innovation (its folding glass screen), swimming somewhere between the “why not?” and the “What’s the use?”, we tried this terminal sold for € 1,500. Test.

“Clap”. All told, we missed the noise of flip phones. This authoritarian snap, it echoes the era of Motorala Startac then Razr, that of retractable antennas, the game of the snake and the pre mobile web era where SMS was very expensive.

This noise so special, Samsung has just brought it up to date with the release of its most observed mobile of the year: the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. Which therefore has a double characteristic: firstly, it is a flip-phone, therefore provided with a valve. Deuzio and above all: it is the first smartphone on the market available in Belgium and equipped with a fully foldable screen, stacked in the middle of the 6.7-inch AMOLED panel that it carries.