Test Volkswagen Golf GTI, the best in history?

On paper, the new Volkswagen Golf GTI has been a great step forward in its eighth generation, right? Increased power, more effective cornering and a more technological interior. These could be great attributes of a winning horse, but let’s get to know it thoroughly before drawing any immediate conclusions.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has been with us for almost 5 decades, specifically 46 years since its presentation at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1975. Its initial conception was to launch a useful and practical model for day to day, as well as fun and powerful. in case you want to give us a little pleasure on twisty roads. All this was combined hand in hand with a not exorbitant price and that could be within reach of almost any pocket.

During the last decades, and especially in this last one, the price has been something that has been rising gradually, but also we have been able to see how both in design and in technique it has improved in every way and especially in the technological one. We are going to know in depth what the new most legendary Volkswagen sports car brings us.

The Golf GTI shines in terms of its own appendices and details

Renewed aesthetics

Aesthetically The Golf GTI has always been characterized by giving small touches something more striking than in the conventional motorization model and in this generation it was not going to be less. We have new bumpers, both front and rear. At the front we see a 5-point fog lights that form an X, or something similar to a checkered flag. Something that It is also a tradition and within the model is the red strip that crosses the entire front, and that in this new generation it is accompanied by an LED light strip that gives continuity from the headlights themselves. Finally the letters GTI are located under this small strip and also in red.

Taking a look behind the GTI, we see the lower area of ​​the bumper much more prominent and striking. In this case, it has been chosen to mount a kind of black plastic diffuser and two round exhaust outlets, one on each side. On the other hand, inserting the name “Golf” and the letters GTI have been placed centered under the Volkswagen logo itself. The rear lights, as in the standard motorized model, are LED type.

Finally, looking at the profile of the car, this incorporates new sets of rims ranging from 17 to 19 inches; the brake calipers will always be tinted in the characteristic color of this model, as well as a small notch on both front wings, also in red, insert the name of the variant in front of us.

GTI tires are specific and can range from 17 to 19 inches

In the included accessories section, we find the IQ.Light headlights with Matrix LED technology, LED taillights with dynamic indicators, fog lights or the upholstery so particular that the GTI has been fitted since its inception and that now we will see in greater depth when we talk about the cabin.

An unmistakably GTI cabin

As is tradition within the star sports model of the German house, The upholstery of your seats is strikingly striking with the Scalepaper design, or pictures, so particular. Of course, this comes standard with the model, as does the specific steering wheel with a red stroke, as well as the letters GTI again on its bottom.

It also includes other accessories such as the digital instrument cluster, the Head-up Display, as well as the 10-inch infotainment screen with touch function and connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Screens that are surrounded by the famous piano black and that all, or most, of the functions are concentrated in a single panel, the infotainment center, including tools such as air conditioning.

The interior of the GTI is very personal but unmistakably Golf, with all that that implies.

To serve as a mere point, at the time of writing, a Volkswagen T-Roc Cabrio rests in my garage, a model that by its own technology is already one step below the current Golf. The T-Roc or the Golf 7 (the previous generation) had a very similar interior, which made it purely logical. It had its independent air conditioning module with physical buttons and with no more headaches than that, the infotainment system worked comfortably well and the materials that wrapped both displays were at least not piano black. Do you see where I want to go? As a personal opinion, I think that in this section the Golf has not improved, but evolved to a system that does not tend to be as comfortable, practical or logical as it should be. As I say, the previous generation was almost perfect and a small update of the system or location of its controls would have been enough.

Beyond this mere personal appreciation, both displays have very good brightness and visibility in all situations, as well as the customization of the instrument panel is outstanding. The Golf GTI can incorporate a 6-speed manual gearbox or the famous 7-speed DSG. The latter has an additional cost of 2,020 euros. Under the central screen we find a small touch panel (in piano black) where we can have direct access to the driving modes, assistants and aids, or the climate control.

As for everything else, we could say that it is still a Volkswagen Golf “to use.” The living space is as good as ever, and its rear seats are large and spacious in all circumstances. The trunk loading volume is 380 liters, being this as versatile as we are used to.

In terms of cargo space, its 380 liters guarantee us a more than correct volume

Dynamic test

But the moment of truth has come. It is time to put the potential of the king of compact sports cars to the test and see if his legacy is true or if it hides more shadows than lights. First, the Golf GTI 8 has received a remarkable overhaul in terms of its mechanics. Previously, this model could sin of not being the best ally on a track-day or on a very twisty road, if we say, we circulate in a certain hurry, since it tended to understeer.

For this new generation, German Volkswagen engineers have decided to install various sweets such as a new aluminum front subframe with which it gains many integers in terms of stiffness, as well as the electronic locking of the front differential and that thanks to him we will be able to draw cleaner curves without major understeer. It is clear, on paper, the Golf GTI 8 is the best ever, but let’s see it first hand.

We started the 4-cylinder, 2-liter engine to hear a generous roar from the dual rear exhaust outlet. It is not a badass sound nor does it feel especially artificial, it is certainly very sincere As for what we can get to hear, and even at low turns it becomes noticeable and between 3,000 and 4,000 revolutions we will be able to intuit some timid backfire.

Its double exhaust outlet emits a very sincere and not very artificial sound

We put the D into the 7-speed DSG automatic and set off. Driving in Eco or Comfort mode we do not feel that we have 245 horses available under the right foot. His behavior in the city is very noble and agile. No jerks or jolts, everything is quite balanced and considerably smooth. Of course the discordant note must be somewhere, and that is Consumption on urban land is remarkably simple, exceeding 11 liters on average. Nor can we think that we are in a 90 hp hybrid.

Through the driving mode selector we can set between ECO, Comfort, Sport or Individual. Thanks to the latter, we can customize it to our liking in case none of the 3 previously predefined suits us: steering, propulsion, suspension or even the sound of the engine, are some of the parameters that we can select.

The gearbox is still as good as ever. Your changes can be made at an astonishing speed, both up and down gears, and we can do it manually through the paddles located behind the wheel or do it by itself in mode D (normal) or S (Sport) where it will speed up the lap counter much more.

The GTI looks aggressive and leaves no one indifferent

The steering perfectly transmits everything that happens beyond the steering wheel rim. Despite not having an extremely hard or excessively soft or assisted touch, it is in the right margin to leave us with good general sensations and a very direct interpretation of our orders. It is time to enter a winding road, We selected the Sport mode with which to get the most out of this GTI.

The sound that emanates from your exhausts is accentuated and made much more audible, the response to the throttle is much greater and your suspensions become stiffer. providing us with a flatter cornering. This is the Golf GTI, a car that can be as tame and practical as any other Golf, or fun and fast as the best hot-hatches on the market.

Many have been those who have faced the king of compact, and now BMW have set out to face the GTI with the newborn 128ti.

The improvements made in this new generation are very noticeable. The GTI now gives you the confidence you need to speed through a curve without fear of treacherous understeer.. Fun is guaranteed in this compact and of course, not to go unnoticed. The prying eyes arrive and do not think that they will be few because this GTI will be very watched.

Its classic upholstery is also found in this new generation

Finally, I could not do it in any other way than by mentioning your consumption. I have to say that these have been higher than I expected. As I have already mentioned above, in the city its figures will move around 11 liters on average, On the highway in normal driving we can see an average of around 6.5 liters, below 6 if we are especially careful and at the moment in which we want to give ourselves a good tribute to the nearest mountain range, the average will rise to 9.5 liters.

Conclusion and prices

Is this the best Golf GTI ever? I do not have doubt. Its improvements have made it a real toy with which to have fun and in turn, have a practical compact for our day to day. However, its remarkable dynamics and set-up can be overshadowed by an infotainment system that we must access to execute almost any action, and that in addition to this its operation must be polished and improved over the years.

And since we are going to finish talking about the cumbersome monetary issue, I must say that this can be another taboo subject when a friend asks you “how much the car has cost you”. The Volkswagen Golf GTI has a starting price of 43,335 euros for the version with 6-speed manual transmission. To this we would have to add 2,020 euros if we choose the version with DSG. That is to say, we start from an already high price, although its equipment is remarkably well equipped, but if we want to include some extras such as the adaptive DCC suspension we will have to add figures to our already high bill.

