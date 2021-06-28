Test Volkswagen Golf GTI 2.0 TSI 245 CV DSG 7v (with video)

Today at Actualidad Motor a mythical car accompanies us recognized worldwide. We’ve been testing the eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf for a few months now, and now we’ve brought it back. The difference is that this time we have opted for the Volkswagen Golf GTI, the acronyms that on more than one occasion have kept us awake.

And is that talking about the VW Golf GTI means talking about 45 years of history and more than 2.3 million units. A model that practically all of us have wanted. Always has been elegant, sporty, fast and versatile. But not only that, because pronouncing Golf GTI has always meant the plus, as a special symbol or a different status.

Elegance and sportiness go hand in hand in the Golf GTI

As we already tested the normal Golf some time ago, we are only going to focus on the main details that differentiate it. And starting with the design, although it does not have an overloaded aesthetic, easily recognized as a GTI, and not only because of the multiple inscriptions that we see on the front, wings and trunk lid.

But because in the front we have that characteristic red line that communicates the IQ Light headlights, but it also now has a white LED lighting strip as a novelty. The bumper is specific and more robust with that honeycomb weave, but above all that X or checkered flag shape of the fog lights stands out. I personally like it a lot.

If we go to the side we find our own side skirts and some tires that go from 17 to 19 inches, being those of this unit the optional 18 ”that cost € 685 and hide brake calipers in red as standard. Also, if we compare with a conventional Golf, the GTI looks a bit closer to the ground because it has the height lowered by 15 millimeters.

Meanwhile, the rear is simple and clean. Simply with a larger upper spoiler, the GTI letters in red under the brand logo, a slightly more pronounced bumper and a circular exhaust outlet at each end they complete an attractive and not overloaded set. The latter has undoubtedly been the hallmark of the Golf GTI since its inception.

Very visual and very eye-catching, but could be more emotional

Inside, it follows the style of the exterior, that is, it introduces sporty details while maintaining a high level of quality and elegance. The first thing that catches our attention are the sport seats with integrated head restraints, red stitching and the legendary checkered pattern. From my point of view, every Golf GTI worth its salt should have this classic upholstery.

It should also have a gear lever in good condition, and not that horrible button of the automatic versions that we see in the latest Group launches. Do you remember those golf ball-shaped knobs? I think I’d buy the car with a manual gearbox just so I could put that knob on.

For the rest, we have the configurable digital instrument cluster. Although there are several ways to present the information on the screen, I think that in certain cars a more classic frame is much better. I understand that VW cannot fit a traditional frame in this model, but this style does not seem the most attractive for a sports car. Anyway, it’s a matter of taste.

Excessive touch controls that do not provide practicality

And continuing with the screens, we continue to have the not very intuitive and impractical touch screen, which is very similar to what we have already seen in the entire Seat Leon and Skoda Octavia range. Above all, this style of infotainment seems to me a mistake because it includes the climate control and there are no physical controls.

Nor does it seem the most successful solution to use the glossy black finish, but not in this or in any other car. We may seem somewhat heavy, but it is a unpleasant material that gets dirty very easilyThe dust and fingerprints are very noticeable in every place we have touched.

Continuing with the complaints, the steering wheel has touch buttons with haptic feedback. It is very striking, the truth, and it handles something better than we could expect at first. But of course, much worse than if we had traditional buttons and roulette wheels to control with the thumbs. As in the case of the central screen, this flyer makes it clear that changing something is not always positive.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has a fully family-friendly interior

As for the interior space, the habitability is more than correct for four occupants, as in the case of the entire Golf range. We will be comfortable at the wheel, because the sports front seats hold well but are not hard.

In the rear seats There are no changes either, except that we have the perception of going somewhat more boxed in because the front seats leave less visibility, but in real space there are no variations. Y Regarding the trunk, it maintains the 380 liters of the rest of the family. Very good in that regard.

What does the Golf GTI have under the hood?

The Volkswagen Golf GTI has not wanted to succumb to the pressure that put the rest of sports compacts, with power figures that are around 300 hp. Under the hood we have the familiar 2.0 TSI of the Volkswagen Group. In this case yielding 245 hp from 5,000 rpm and 370 Nm from just 1,600 laps. This engine is an evolution of the version used by the previous GTI Performance.

As standard it comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, but as you have already seen our unit is linked to the optional 7-speed DSG transmission, which has an extra cost of about 2,000 euros. According to its file, it does the 0 to 100 in just 6.3 seconds and reaches 250 km / h of limited maximum speed.

But it is not the only Golf GTI, as the Clubsport version. In that case, raise its power up to 300 hp, also incorporating dynamic improvements in the suspension and aerodynamics section, as well as an interesting differential with lock, which improves traction when exiting corners.

This top version always comes with a 7 speed DSG gearbox and is currently only a few 2,300 euros more expensive than the normal GTI with this same transmissionision. But we’ll talk about him in depth on another occasion, it’s time to get behind the wheel of this 245 HP Golf GTI.

At the wheel with the VW Golf GTI mkVIII

And now yes, we are already in the fun part of every test, and more when it comes to a sports car. The GTI has always been characterized by being a round product in the sense that it is fully usable on a day-to-day basis, with tight fuel consumption and some comfort, but which at the same time feels fast and agile when we are looking for fun in cornering sections.

The German brand says that for this new generation stiffness slightly increased on both axes. I haven’t driven the previous GTI in a long time, but it actually feels firm in any driving mode, but it’s not an uncomfortable car except on very rough asphalt.

Agile, dynamic and comfortable, but not extreme

And that is one of the advantages that the optional adaptive chassis, known as DCC. With the driving modes we vary the reactivity of the engine, the management of the change, the assistance of the steering and the hardness of the suspension.

For the day-to-day, the ideal is to select the Comfort mode, where we will have a smooth response to all these sections. That we come to a twisty area and we want to have fun, because we just have to switch to Sport mode and the whole car will become more responsive, also increasing the exhaust sound.

If we talk about this 245 hp TSI engine, the power delivery is very good from just 2,000 laps, with a Very flat torque line that allows us to drive the car fast without the need to speed up the gears too much. Could the sound be better? Well, yes, it is not as “fat” as in a Hyundai i30 N, for example, but in the end the GTI is a different car, for a more mature and not so expressive audience.

On the other hand, it has a good steering feel and suspension holds up very well the body. But the approach of this model is not to be the fastest before the clock. The Golf GTI wants you to have a good time at an agile pace, without offering extreme limits, as it is only at that moment that some of the rival sports compacts demonstrate their superiority.

A rational and classy sports compact

For example, when we go very fast it is noticeable that the Golf takes a bit more to get out of the tight curves with the foot on board. And it is that this GTI a differential with lock could use nothing bad, since if the asphalt is somewhat delicate it tends to open the path too much. To do this, we have to be progressive with the accelerator if we do not want to under-steer. For the most demanding, I recommend the GTI Clubsport.

Anyway, it is a complete car if your intention is not to enter the circuit or go straight through sections of curves. You have a very complete product for the day and at the same time fun, with a great brand image and an icon recognized worldwide.

Also, spend a little. Throughout our testing we have taken a 8 liter mixed of gasoline, settling for just 6.5 l / 100 km on the highway at a legal rate. Strolling around and in sections of the mountain at a happy pace logically it goes up, but it does not shoot excessively.

Conclusions

In conclusion, the main strengths of the GTI are its recognized tradition over the last decades and the behavior and balance so round for all kinds of use. It is one of those cars for life. But it has things to improve, especially the price and everything mentioned about the touch use of many functions.

The Golf GTI is a car that I love, a perfect unique car, but paying more than 43,000 euros seems like an exaggeration despite the fact that it carries a lot of standard equipment. Our unit, due to the options it carries, slightly exceeds 50,000 euros. And that amount the truth is that it stings too much …

Volkswagen Golf GTI equipment



17-inch alloy wheels IQ.Light headlights and lamps with dynamic indicators Specific exterior styling kit Rear spoiler Dual App-Connect tailpipes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Sport front seats Checkered seat upholstery Multifunction sport leather steering wheel with touch control front and rear USB sockets Lane keeping assistant Automatic emergency braking Travel Assist Car2X Tri-zone climate control Adaptive cruise control ACC Fatigue detector Digital Cockpit Pro Progressive steering Electronic parking brake Wireless smartphone charging Light and rain sensor Park Assist

Prices VW Golf GTI



Version Change Price Version Change Price GTI 245 CV Manual 6v € 43,415 GTI 245 CV DSG 7v € 45,440 GTI Clubsport 300 CV DSG 7v € 47,760 Volkswagen Golf GTI prices according to the brand’s configurator.

Editor’s opinion

Editor’s rating4 star rating Excellent

?? 43,415 to ?? 47,760

Pros

Elegant design and nothing overloaded Balance and everyday usability Image that conveys

Cons

Very high price Excessive touch surfaces and Piano Black Absence of limited-slip differential

Volkswagen Golf GTI Gallery