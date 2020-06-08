Updated on 06/08/2020 at 02:29

Solving visual challenges has become one of the favorite activities of Internet users in this time of isolation to slow the advance of coronavirus. And is that such exercises have allowed them to have an active mind. So every time one of those visual challenges is published, in United States, Mexico, Spain And other countries tend to have a big impact. As this that we present below, that in Facebook It has caused a furor over the difficulty in finding the correct answer.

LOOK: What number do you see in the photo? The visual challenge that can detect vision problems

What is this new viral challenge of Facebook? The proposal is simple, but not its resolution: you have to observe the image and identify how many animals there are. Be careful, do not get carried away by what you see at first sight.

The key to solving this visual challenge is to look very carefully at the drawing of the elephant, since in it are the other animals that you have to find: anger its contours and inside. Most users of Facebook who have participated in this challenge concluded that there are nine animals in the image. But it is wrong.

LOOK: Can you find the error in this photo in 10 seconds? This is the viral challenge of the moment

If you look closely, you will notice that the number of animals exceeds ten. You can see? Well, in any case we tell you that the correct number is thirteen: yes, just as you read it. The thirteen animals are: elephant, cat, fish, turtle, donkey, mouse, dolphin, crocodile snake, dog, shrimp (prawn), mosquito and a chicken (this one is difficult to find). How was it for you?

Here is the solution to this not easy viral challenge. (Photo: Internet)

Keep in mind that Facebook and different social networks abound with visual challenges that deceive the mind and that it detects several things at once. Among the most popular is to find an image that is super hidden.

It should be noted that in our minds they work differently than others. In the case of numbers, the deception is carried away by the eye, who takes to the mint some type of number in particular.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Neymar launches this new challenge to fight against the Covid-19

Neymar launches this new challenge to fight against the Covid-19

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

MORE VIDEOS

Coronavirus: Designers create ‘Harry Potter’ face mask and ‘robotic mask’

Coronavirus: Designers create ‘Harry Potter’ face mask and ‘robotic mask’

The Southern Command’s anti-racism video

The video against racism of the Southern Command. (Facebook)

The complicated challenge that Simone Biles proposed on Instagram

The complicated challenge that Simone Biles proposed on Instagram