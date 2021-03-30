Test Toyota’s 4×4 range, because it is not only a hybrid brand

Toyota currently stands out and above all its competition for the hybridization of its cars. They decided to start that path at the end of the 90s and, as we all know, the play has not turned out badly. In fact, in Spain the entire range of products is hybridized except for the most work and transport vehicles, such as the Proace models or the Land Cruiser and Hilux off-road vehicles.

However, the Japanese brand has more cards in addition to the hybridization flag. The clearest is the 4 × 4 capacity and the different models with different approaches. Thus, Toyota called us a few days ago to know and thoroughly test the Toyota in difficult conditions Land Cruiser and Hiluxas well as the range Highlander and RAV4.

4 × 4 cigars: Land Cruiser and Hilux

But before taking action they wanted to put us in a situation a bit. And it is that in this 2021 nothing less than 70 years of the first Toyota Land Cruiser, a myth and one of the most respected cars when it comes to off-road. In fact, it takes more than 10 million units soldIt is marketed in 170 countries and is produced in three different factories.

The first of all was the one known as BJ, originally built by Toyota for use by the Japanese National Police Reserve. It was the first car to reach checkpoint # 6 on Mount Fuji, something that had previously only been achieved on horseback. Despite everything, the authorities did not choose the BJ, but the model entered production as a civilian car, thus beginning the history of the Land Cruiser.

We are currently in the 11th generation of the model, known as the Toyota Land Cruiser 150.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Hilux accumulates half a century of success in the market. Is considered by many the most robust pick-up model in the segment. It is an ideal model both for people who demand a high load capacity in difficult terrain, and for customers looking for a leisure model for the most demanding adventures.

As you know, it is available with different bodies and finishes, also being offered with two diesel engines of different benefits. As in Land Cruiser, there are variants more focused on a very demanding professional use in the field.

The SUV models that don’t flatten easily either: Highlander and RAV4

The Toyota highlander It is a new model for us, since until now it had not been marketed in our market. However, this really is the fourth generation, the first Highlander having been born in 2021 outside of Europe. Now uses the TNGA platform and has hybrid engines, so the Japanese brand has wanted to bring it to the Old Continent.

It is Toyota’s largest SUV, with a body of almost 5 meters and a cabin with seven seater. Thus, it is the ideal vehicle for those looking for a non-plug-in hybrid car and a lot of space without sacrificing the aesthetics and light offroad capabilities of an SUV.

Better known to everyone here is the Toyota RAV4, which many consider the first real SUV, before all this became a great fad that seems to have no end. It arrived in the 90s as a very compact three-door car with simple or 4 × 4 traction, with good performance in the field but without losing many guarantees on the asphalt.

The current model, known internally as XA50 is the fifth generation of this very successful product. It is only marketed with a hybrid engine in our country and, logically, it does not have as good offroad capabilities as in the first two generations, but it allows you to do the odd excursion on off-black tracks with many guarantees.

Different cars for different styles and needs

As there are many kinds of different clients, their needs are not always the same. Each of these has its characteristics and its approach, opening a wide range.

The two SUV models are aimed at drivers who do not need a high load capacity or very large off-road skills, but to carry passengers with space, comfort and being able to travel long distances as well as routinely commuting. The main difference between Highlander and RAV4 It is the exterior size, the approved seats and that the largest also has a higher level of quality.

For their part, Hilux and Land Cruiser are work vehicles with great transport capacity, especially merchandise on the Hilux. The solvency in extreme circumstances outside the asphalt of both models is very high, with a high mechanical resistance. Logically, the Hilux is a pick-up with a great load capacity in kilos, while the Land Cruiser has a spacious cabin and up to 7 occupants, being more comfortable on asphalt.

Toyota 4 × 4 range prices



Model From To Model From To RAV4 € 37,400 € 45,650 Highlander € 52,000 € 62,900 Hilux € 29,350 € 40,250 Land Cruiser € 40,000 € 73,600

We put the Toyota 4 × 4 range to the test

But the theory is worth little if we do not buy it with our own hands. Thus, the brand had organized a test day with the different models mentioned here, in addition to a very special extra bonus that you will discover at the end of this article. In our case, we would drive the Highlanders and Land Cruisers.

Toyota highlander

This is the first time that we have been at the controls of the Toyota Highlander, the new large hybrid SUV model. Not that it was a long test, but a contact by tracks. In any case, and in the absence of testing it in depth, the first conclusions we can draw is that it stands out for its good general insulation, the quality of the interior and a smooth ride even in difficult areas.

No, the tests weren’t extreme, but there were honestly a couple of moments when I thought the handling, traction and comfort were going to be much lower. You can go out on broken tracks with it without problems, although its limitations must always be taken into account.

If you wonder about its benefits, take a hybrid engine that collectively develops 248 hp. The 2.5-liter heat engine delivers 190 hp, while the electric machine has a front and rear engine, giving 134 and 40 kW respectively (182 and 54 hp).

Toyota Land Cruiser

Logically, SUV tests wouldn’t even tickle a Land Cruiser. With the legendary off-road vehicle they complicated the terrain for us, creating slopes important ascents and descents, bridge crossings, side steps, rock draw and, ultimately, put aside the simple tracks to go into the field.

I recognize that the Toyota Land Cruiser is one of my favorite cars. You can go on the highway with him without problem and also climb a firewall. In difficult conditions, simply activate the differential lock and, if we still need more, the reducer will generate spectacular torque.

Thanks to the long suspension travels, good bottom angles and traction systems, there is nothing that can resist it. But of course, let’s not forget that under its hood it carries a 2.8 four-cylinder diesel engine with 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque (420 Nm in manual versions).

The main course, co-driving with Isidre Esteve in his Hilux del Dakar

One of the most beautiful things about this profession is that we can have very special experiences. On this occasion, Toyota had a surprise in store for us that we will not easily forget, because there he himself was waiting for us. Isidre Esteve with his Toyota Hilux V8 ready for the Dakar. In fact, it is the model with which it competed in the last edition.

The feeling of riding in a racing car with the Catalan driver at the controls is simply brutal. And for that, there is nothing better than watching it on video so… press play and turn up the volume!

Image gallery