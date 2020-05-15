If it were not for Google deciding to cancel its I / O 2020 developer event, it is very likely that last Tuesday, May 12, we would have attended the presentation of the new Google Pixel 4a. However, rumors now indicate that, due to the cancellation of the event, Google would have decided to delay the launch of its new Cheap pixel until the beginning of next June.

But even delaying the presentation isn’t going to stop the flow of leaks. At this point, we have already been able to know its full specifications, which has allowed us to compare it with one of its biggest rivals, the new iPhone SE. We have even been able to see the first photos taken with his camera And when the waters seemed somewhat calmer, a new video brings us even closer to the Pixel 4a through its first tests of performance and autonomy.

They test the Pixel 4a before its presentation

The video in question comes from the TecnoLike Plus channel, which previously has already revealed other details of the device that Google would be planning to announce in early June. In it, the terminal is subjected to different performance tests, including AnTuTu, PCMark, GFX Bench or Geekbench.

In the popular AnTuTU test, the terminal gets a score of 268,973 points, a figure significantly higher than the 192,779 points that the Pixel 3a obtained at the time, but still lower than the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 scores.

This improvement is mainly due to Google’s decision to give the device a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and a UFS 2.1 storage, faster than the one based on eMMC technology that incorporated the model from last year. However, it is necessary to take into account that the software that runs this variant of the device is far from definitive, so that these figures could vary in future tests once the terminal is for sale, and has a final version of Android.

Beyond measuring performance, during testing it was decided to check the performance of the terminal in terms of its battery life. With their 3,080 mAh battery, the Pixel 4a seems to offer a normal result, but far from excellent keeping in mind that within its same category it is possible to find terminals with 4,000 or up to 5,000 mAh of capacity. However, since the data refers to a period of intense performance testing, the statistics are most likely not entirely representative of what the Pixel 4a could offer in “normal” use.

Is the Pixel 4a what Google’s hardware division needs?

As we get closer to the presentation of Google’s new affordable terminal, it seems clearer that this series of affordable devices has gained great relevance in Google’s hardware catalog, and a good landing for the Pixel 4a on the market could be exactly what Google needs right now.

A recent report from The Information states that Pixel 4 sales were lower than those of the previous Pixel 3, while the company seems to be satisfied with the results obtained by the Pixel 3a series models, which helped boost the company to gain a 3% share in the US market, with close of 3 million units sold during its first two quarters of life.

Despite this, Google’s hardware division does not seem to be going through its best moment: the same report suggests that, at the beginning of the year, and after nearly five years working at Google as the development leader in the field of computational photography for Pixel devices , Marc Levoy was leaving the company. Before him, he already did Mario Querioz, main person in charge of the division of Pixel telephones.

Apparently, one of the reasons why both engineers decided to leave the company was the Rick Osterloh’s critical stance, leader of the company’s hardware division. In this sense, they explain that, before the launch of the Pixel 4, Osterloh was not entirely satisfied with different aspects of the devices, especially the battery life.

Follow Andro4all