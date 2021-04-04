test the new generation

The 5th generation of the C-Class confirms the excellence of the traditional saloon, still relevant in certain markets and that Mercedes continues to evolve on the fundamental pillars of the brand.

2021 Mercedes C-Class to the test

If a few months ago Mercedes demanded attention and won the admiration of all of us with the staging of a new S-Class, now it does so from the other end of its range of saloons, the Class C. As far away as they are near, it seems a compliment to say that the new C-Class is a mid-size S-Class, but once again the inspiration at the design and technological level is more than evident. This new generation W206 arrives with exceptional standards at all levels. The C-Class has also suffered the SUV phenomenon and in its case the success of the GLC, but if there is a brand in which its sedans still have a very loyal customer and related to the product, surely that is above any other Mercedes. In fact, for the past decade, the C-Class has been the brand’s best-selling Series. Today the Chinese market has become its main supporter, but there are also other strong markets that are sufficiently “traditional”, such as the German…, although two out of three C-Class of the outgoing generation have already corresponded to the Estate family variant.

Both body variants measure the same 4,751 mm long, 65 mm more in the case of the saloon and 49 in the station wagon, and 1,820 wide, 10 mm more than the outgoing versions. The height has been reduced by 9 and 7 mm, respectively, to 1,438 and 1,455 mm. The trunk of the cubic saloon 455 liters, as before, and 490 in the Estate version, 30 liters mores. The aerodynamic coefficients sign the same excellent values ​​as before: 0.24 and 0.27, saloon and station wagon respectively. From inside doors, all levels of habitability have been improved. For example, there is 21mm more rear-row legroom than the two bodies.

Mercedes C-Class 2021: electrified range

In the purely mechanical aspect, the electrification marks the development of all engines. And the cylinder cutout … the AMG included, which will ditch its symbolic V8, for a highly electrified 2.0 4-cylinder. There will also be new generation plug-in hybrids, with a gasoline and diesel thermal base, and an electric range of 100 km. At first, the C180 and C200 / 4Matic will arrive, with a 1.5 turbo gasoline engine of 170 CV and 204 CV, respectively, and the C300 / 4Matic, with a new generation 2.0 turbo gasoline block of 258 CV (M 254), boasts of incorporating technical supercharging solutions developed by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team. In diesel, we will see the C220d and C300d, with block 2.0 of 200 and 265 CV, also newly developed (0M 654M), a clear sign of confidence from Mercedes for the validity of diesel. In fact, it is the first diesel engine of the star firm that will have second generation 48V microhybridization.

Regarding the engine 2.0 conventional diesel, the displacement has been increased from 1,950 to 1,992 cm3 and the injection pressure from 2,500 to 2,700 bars. It adopts two variable geometry turbos and the entire exhaust system is new, consisting of a NOx catalyst, a particulate filter and two Adblue injection SCR catalysts that will surely allow it to meet future environmental requirements. Mercedes’ 48-volt system involves a starter alternator (the conventional starter motor disappears) that assists with up to 20 HP and 200 Nm to any of the low / medium speed heat engines. The manual transmission disappears and the transmission will always be an improved version of the 9G-tronic automatic transmission in all versions. The C220d certifies an average WLTP consumption of only 4.9 l / 100 km and the C300d 5.0. Between 6.2 and 7.0 l / 100 km registers the gasoline range.

Mercedes C-Class 2021: on board

During a short haul we have been able to sit next to the driver to feel how this new generation is going. First of all impresses the interior environment, exquisite for design, quality and technology on board. Dynamically, it is curious that the optional air suspension that was offered disappears (this type of suspension is maintained on the rear axle of plug-in hybrids) and, in return, a four-wheel steering arrives. Both axles feature elaborate, newly developed multi-link structures and there is no lack of optional piloted damping and also a sports suspension. With all the options available, as a companion the sensations are as expected. The ride quality is exceptional, for comfort and stability. The sensation of lightness and maneuverability is perceived from the passenger seat because of how fast and safe we ​​travel on very demanding tracks with the chassis and the tranquility with which our driver takes it. In short, the final product is superb and the commitment to the saloon continues to have the maximum commitment of Mercedes.

Mercedes C-Class 2021 and its 2nd generation MBUX: artificial intelligence

A second generation MBUX promises greater speed, precision and understanding in spoken man-machine interaction for equipment control and will be able to attend the orders of the different occupants. Augmented reality functions are also coming. The images captured by a front camera are reproduced on the central screen, integrating virtual objects, textual information and other markings, such as traffic signs, directions to turn, lane change recommendation or the number of the building you are looking for that facilitate driving and navigation, especially in the city.