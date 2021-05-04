Test royal enfield meteor 350 colombia

This new motorcycle is a proposal more focused on urban use with the unmistakable aesthetic that characterizes Royal Enfield, but now with the component of modernity that, without being invasive or hiding the DNA of this brand, provides a more complete driving experience. A USB port, the integrated display with navigation inside the case of a classic analog clock, LED lights and digital information of operating parameters form a complete package that gives it a more contemporary and competitive touch.

Although it is not a motorcycle that is characterized by reaching a high final speed, the 349 cm3 single cylinder engine has a very important trait for driving in traffic: torque. The 27 Nm reaches them at 4,000 revolutions, making it easier to start and move from traffic light to traffic light with solvency and with very good progression thanks to the injection system, which allows a more precise power delivery and puts the engine in tune with the technology in this appearance. At the bottom of the throttle, the 20.2 horsepower is just enough to move 192 kilos of weight to 115 km / h of final speed.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Meteor wouldn’t be a Royal Enfield without its classic retro styling, which this time evokes classic cruiser or cruiser motorcycles, with forward footpegs, low saddle and handlebars angled towards the rider. The driving position in general is very comfortable, also perfect for going out to travel on weekends. The location of the controls for the five-speed gearbox is questionable because you have to shift with the heel, which is not comfortable.

The ABS brakes on both axles do their job, without being something spectacular. The telescopic front suspension is smooth and travel-friendly. Meanwhile lA rear with the double shock absorber and spring with six preload adjustment points is short and a little stiff, but, with the driving position so low, the behavior of that axis on the road is correct.

Through an application to download on the cell phone, the route to be traveled can be passed via Bluetooth on a screen that displays the directions to reach the destination. Insert the LED lights as permanent daylight in the headlight, in perfect harmony with the main halogen bulb and fully led in the stop, respecting the classic look of the bike.

Juan Pablo Clopatofsky Gutiérrez

Royal Enfield Meteor 350, photo: Daniel Otero

Data sheet

Engine: 349 cm3 single cylinder air cooled

Feeding: Injection

Power: 20.2 horsepower 6,100 RPM

Torque: 27 Nm at 4,000 RPM

Transmission: By chain

Box: 5 Speeds

Fact

The Meteor 350 has three versions: Fireball, for 14,390,000 pesos; Stellar, 14,690,000, and Supernova, 14,990,000 pesos. The differences are based on accessories such as the passenger backrest, front screen, chrome and a premium saddle.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350, photo: Daniel Otero