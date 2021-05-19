Test Renault Kangoo Combi Blue dCi 95 CV Manual 6v

Small vans have become mainstays for many car brands in recent years. For example, the C15 and the Berlingo for Citroën, Partner for Peugeot or the Kangoo for Renault. Today we are going to talk precisely about this latest product, the new Renault Kangoo that we have already been able to examine in a first contact.

Doing a little review, the first Renault Kangoo hit the market in 1997 taking the platform of the Renault Clio II. Since then, after 24 years of commercialization, nothing less than 4.2 million units, which is said soon. And it is that the weight of the commercial models in the signature of the rhombus is vital, since a third of the brand’s sales are commercial vehicles.

The Renault Kangoo Combi it is that point that combines both professional and private use. In other words, the family minivan with which we go on a family getaway at the weekend becomes the car for work from Monday to Friday. All this with great versatility and modularity of use. And yes, it can be a good alternative to the minivan, like the Scénic.

This is the new Renault Kangoo Combi on the outside

Little resemblance to the first Renault Kangoo of 1997 and this one of 2021, the Fourth generation. The evolution of this segment has been enormous in all these years, since before they were vehicles in which care for aesthetics was minimal. Now they remain products focused on the maximum use of space, but have a much higher attention to detail.

Look at the front, which is very personal with the LED headlights, the marked grille and the generous diamond in a central position. In addition, it brings a certain elegant style with the chrome finishes, as well as with the careful bumpers. By the way, the lower protections add their touch of character to the whole.

In the lateral area we have the usual vehicle design focused on transport. And is that to create a easy access and a really spacious interior there are no other options than to generate that silhouette. The good thing is that, as seen in some images, access to the second row is very generous and easy, both for the occupants and to fill it with cargo. In our case we carry 17-inch bicolor wheels.

A positive aspect is that the new Renault Kangoo can also be easily recognizable by its design later. And it is not easy at all to create a certain aesthetic differentiation in these vehicles except in the front. Thus, the diamond brand has created some attractive LED taillights that merge with the slight hips of the body. The chrome slat detail with the Kangoo inscription also suits him.

Approaching passenger cars in the passenger compartment

A very favorable point is its cabin, with an interior that has little to envy to many cars. Obviously there are no high-quality or soft materials with an exquisite touch, but those details would not make sense in a car like this. The Renault Kangoo Combi has to resist well the passage of time and demanding work use.

That is why more rigid materials are used, but equally appearance and settings are more than correct. Some details such as the driving position or the placement of the gear knob remind us that it is a van, but at the level of technology and general perception, nothing can be blamed at all.

For example, the instrument cluster of the tested unit has a small 4.2-inch screen between the two main dials. However, a 7-inch color and customizable frame will arrive at the end of 2021.

In fact, we have up to infotainment system with 8 inches and the Easy Link system of the gala company. It comes with radio, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, navigation and different settings and configurations of the vehicle.

All the space you need

But the most important thing inside is undoubtedly the practicality and modularity. The front seats are really spacious, and the driving position is very close to that of a passenger car, although with some logical caveats. There’s also many holes to place all kinds of objects, bottles, documentation, etc., reaching a volume of no less than 40 liters.

If we go to the second row they welcome us three very spacious seats, so we can travel five adults in total comfort. To this must be added, as we have already mentioned before, that access is very good thanks to its two sliding rear doors, something that will come in handy for people with low mobility.

If you wonder about the trunk capacityWhen opening the gate, we received 775 liters up to the tray (1,030 liters up to the ceiling) with the five seats placed. If we knock down the rear seats, it expands to 2,800 liters, and if we also lower the passenger seat, 700 more liters are added.

The loading length is 1.03 meters behind the curb, 1.88 m. with the bench folded down and 2.70 m. with the front passenger seat folded down.

With up to four power levels

The Renault Kangoo Combi is available with three diesel engines and one gasoline. In the diesel section, everything is gathered in the 1.5 Blue dCi block of the brand, offering with powers of 75, 95 and 115 hp, while the gasoline option is the 1.3 TCe of 130 hp.

Everyone can carry 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed EDC automatic transmission Except for the least powerful of all, which is only offered with the manual option. Probably the most demanded versions are the 95 and 115 hp diesel, since normally the regular customers of these models travel many kilometers throughout the year.

As a detail to highlight, all these engines are produced in Spain.

At the wheel of the Renault Kangoo dCi 95 CV

During this presentation day we were able to drive for around 30 kilometers the 95 hp Renault Kangoo Combi with manual gearbox. Although the contact was not too long, this option is interesting for all those who do not need a great dynamic response. That is, for those customers who are not going to do many kilometers with most of the seats occupied or a lot of load.

In this test we feel that the 95 hp engine is enough for day to day, although something fair to make overtaking or large recoveries. That is, it is focused on a rather quiet use. But of course, we must bear in mind that we were going unaccompanied and without extra cargo.

Thus, If you are normally going to be heavily loaded, it may be better to jump to the 115 hp option, as this way you will have your back more covered when accelerating to overtake or when joining expressways.

Otherwise, it is a very simple car to drive. The steering has a lot of assistance and a small turning radius, so despite measuring 4.49 meters long it can be maneuvered with great agility. And let’s not forget that these vehicles also spend a lot of time in the city, so it is something to keep in mind.

If maybe you will get off the asphalt, the Extended Grip can be your ally

To this must be added that the suspension has a soft setting, being comfortable to drive both in the city and on broken asphalt. If from time to time you are going to leave the asphalt, the system Extended Grip offered by Renault can be a good ally to improve traction on grass, sand or other difficult surfaces, modifying the delivery of torque and the work of the electronic aids.

Finally, the overall insulation of the vehicle is sufficiently achieved. There is a significant improvement over the previous model, but we must not forget that the body shapes are not as aerodynamic as in a Renault Mégane, for example, so the side wind gusts are more noticeable, also reaching more noise in the cabin. .

And watch out, what the new Renault Kangoo can be highly equipped in every way, but the most notable is the section on active safety. For this reason, I invite you to take a look in the following lines at all the standard equipment in each trim level.

Renault Kangoo Combi equipment

Life Edition One

Three-seater second row Overspeed alert Driver’s seat with height adjustment Lane-keeping assistant Blind spot warning and trajectory control Divisible folding rear bench Manual climate control Instrument cluster with 4.2-inch TFT screen Fatigue detector Front and rear windows 16-inch wheels with hubcaps Light and rain sensor Full LED headlights Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection Dome lights in first and second row of seats Rear sliding doors on both sides Speed ​​limiter and regulator Electric exterior mirrors and heated Rear parking sensors

Intens Edition One

Longitudinal roof bars Power folding mirrors Carpet floor covering Driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment Height adjustment for the front passenger seat USB socket in 2nd row Easy Link radio Pockets in the rear area of ​​the front seats

Zen

Automatic climate control Darkened rear windows Hands-free card Leather steering wheel Air vents in the rear seats Easy Link navigator 2nd row aircraft-style tables Inductive charger for mobile Traffic sign recognition Automatic high beams

Renault Kangoo Combi prices



Engine Finish Price Ex-Factory Price with VAT and Tax Registration Motor Finish Price Ex-Factory Price with VAT and Registration Tax Life Edition One 1.3 TCe 130 CV 18,810 € 24,093 € Life Edition One 1.5 Blue dCi 75 CV 18,315 € 23,471 € Life Edition One 1.5 Blue dCi 95 CV 18,765 € 24,037 € Intens Edition One 1.3 TCe 130 CV 19,611 € 25,100 € Intens Edition One 1.5 Blue dCi 95 CV 19,566 € 25,044 € Zen 1.3 TCe 130 CV 20,475 € 26,187 €

Renault Kangoo Combi Gallery