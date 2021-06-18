test, prices and opinions of the new SUV

We have been waiting for this moment since almost a year and a half ago one of our most beloved and capable colleagues was able to drive it, in Ireland, as a prototype (click here if you want to read that first contact), and finally the Enyaq iV, the Skoda electric SUV. A zero emissions family with which Skoda gives one more step in the decarbonisation of its range, always with your personal brand and Simply Clever solutions. There will be those who say that it is an electric Kodiaq and others who qualify it as Volkswagen ID.4 of Skoda and both voices would be right … although only in some part of its chromosomal feature, because although it uses the MEB platform, its staging is so different that they seem to have little in common beyond the small digital screen that the instrumentation supposes.

Dimensionally and aesthetically, the Skoda Enyaq is slightly below the Kodiaq (it is 38mm shorter, 60mm shorter, it also features a imposing trunk (565 l) and improves the aerodynamic resistance of that to an impressive 0.257). He also sports a resounding presence. In fact, there will be those who think that the rear can be massive, visually heavy … issues that can never be applied to the coupe version of the Enyaq, scheduled for spring next year.

Driving the Skoda Enyaq iV

Al Skoda Enyaq Most definitions of driving an electric car can be applied to it: smooth running, immediate torque delivery, better acceleration than top speed … and energy consumption that rises significantly when driving at highway speeds. The paddles behind the steering wheel give it possibilities superior to many, with three different levels of regenerative braking (0.6 m / s2; 1 m / s2 and 1.5 m / s2) that although none of them provides a brutal braking sensation at the entrance of the curve – for which we will need the brake pedal, with little touch assisted – it does allow you to control your speed on long descents or adapt it to the traffic. Also, on the positive side, we won’t have a hint of violence when we stop accelerating with the more intense energy recovery modes.

In those curvy areas, or in the city, with its narrow streets and inhospitable car parks —especially in those central low-emission zones— we can take advantage of one of the advantages of the Enyaq, a surprising turning capacity, no less than 9.3 m in diameter (2.3 m less than the Kodiaq), favored by the increase in space that the engine allows on the rear axle.

Skoda Enyaq. MPIB photo

The unit with which we had the touchdown was equipped with the sports suspension (lowered by 15 and 10 mm front and rear respectively, optional in the range except in the Sportline, which is standard) and with the variable firmness damping DCC, with fifteen intermediate levels of hardness ranging from very firm, with hardly any body roll, to maximum smoothness, perceptible despite the low or very low wheel profile. And it is that the Enyaq gets to mount 21 ”diameter wheels.

The Spanish range Skoda Enyaq iV

The battery is the great protagonist of electrification. Skoda Spain has dispensed with the versions with the smallest and has focused on those of 58 and 77 kWh of useful capacity – called 60 and 80 -, which allow it to advertise autonomies from 400 to 520 km without recharging, with consumptions ranging from 14.6 to 17.6 kWh / 100 km in the 132 kW variant and from 15.2 to 21.6 in the 150 kW variant. Above, and always with the larger battery, the performance versions of all-wheel drive will be found, with a second motor on the front axle: the 80x — 195 kW and 6.9 s at 0-100 km / h— and especially the RS, which increases its top speed to 180 km / h (for 160 the rest of the range), announces a 0-100 acceleration of 6.2 s and with 225 kW of power it exceeds the 220 of the Volkswagen ID.4 GTX to position itself as the most powerful MEB car in the group.

Skoda Enyaq iV. Photo: MPIB

In all cases, the maximum recharge by alternating current is given by the 11 kW from your on-board charger While the units as of June will have occasional quick recharges of up to 100 and 125 kW respectively, which would facilitate a full recharge in less than an hour and open the door to their use as a car on the road. Therefore, the 50 kW limitation that was initially mentioned disappears. Logically, in both cases it is the upper limit, which would not prevent it from being fed by less powerful sources. In fact, it could even be supplied from a conventional two-pin household socket with levels in the vicinity of 2.3 kW.

After choosing the size of the battery and the power of the engine, it is the turn of the commercial finish, no less than five – Loft, Lodge, Lounge, Suite and EcoSuite – among which are truffled elements of natural origin, key to that zero emission certification of which Skoda boasts. Hence materials such as wool or plastics of recycled origin from plastic bottles.

The perceived technology of the Skoda Enyaq iV

The central 13 ”screen (unique for the entire range) is the great control element of the connectivity, infotainment and well-being elements on board. Also – in Spain – black wheels, ergonomic seats and full led headlights will be standard, as well as a reliable team of driving aids, which integrates both Front Assist and Collision Avoidance Assist, which could reach intervene in the steering to help avoid an obstacle and Travel Assist, close to semi-autonomous driving.

The Enyaq’s instrumentation is a 5.3 “digital screen. Photo: MPIB

The complement to the central screen and the instrumentation (somewhat small, 5.3 ”) is the Head Up Display with augmented reality It shows not only the speed limit or walking pace, but also indications from the navigator and the driving assistants. It is optional, of course, and with reasonable visibility even when wearing polarized sunglasses. Something interesting for a car that discounts and campaigns included is given in a range that goes from 29,900 euros for the Enyaq iV 60 to 38,600 for the 80x of 195 kW and four-wheel drive.