test, prices and keys for Spain of the SUV

The new VW ID.4 electric SUV is available with batteries of 52 or 77 kWh of useful capacity and powers from 109 to 150 kW. Know their prices and our impressions after trying it.

April 19, 2021 (15:00 CET)

The VW ID.4 already on sale in Spain

If you are a regular follower of Autopista.es you will remember that a few weeks ago we presented you with a good part of the technical characteristics of the Volkswagen ID.4 (you can click here to access the information). As a summary in case you do not want to access that one, this new vehicle is a 100% electric SUV articulated from the MEB electric modular platform which is the replica of the Tiguan in a zero emissions code. In fact, with almost 4.6 m in length, it is almost 10 cm longer than that one, with the space gained mainly between axles, and it also boasts a trunk -anunica 543 l-.

The range of this model is constituted according to the capacity of the battery (initially 52 or 77 kWh of useful capacity). The one with the smallest capacity will feed 109 or 125 kW engines (149 and 170 hp respectively and allows a range of 344 km in WLTP cycle. It is the most accessible ID.4 and costs 35,875 euros, about 2,200 euros less than the 125 kW versions with the same capacity and 7,700 less than the more capable Pro. These prices, they can be reduced by almost 10,000 euros adding the incentives of the Plan Moves and the promotions of the brand.

The Head Up Display of the ID.4 adds elements of augmented reality. MPIB photo

Pro versions are available from 43,595 euros. They mount the largest battery, 77 kWh of useful capacity with 522 km of autonomy without recharging, 150 kW of power and improves acceleration from 0-100 km / h in half a second (8.5 s) in half a second. At the moment they are the only engine associated with this battery, although two other versions are already in the works, one with 129 kW (175 hp) and the most exclusive ID.4, the ID.4 GTX with a motor on each axle, traction. integral and 220 kW of power that will arrive before summer and will represent the peak in terms of dynamic capacity and performance of the range. This differentiation, of course, also determines equipment items, such as ergonomic seats – multi-adjustable, with a comfortable touch and better appearance – or the Head Up Display of augmented reality.

VW ID.4: recharging the batteries

The size of the battery and finishes of this new electric vehicle also conditions the charging powers that it will allow. Thus, the ID.4 with a 52 kWh capacity battery can be powered by alternating current with powers of up to 7.2 kW and 100 kW in direct current opportunity loads —50 in the basic Pure finish—.

For their part, the versions with a 72 kWh battery are capable of receiving higher power charges, specifically 11 KW through alternating current and up to 125 in direct current, which would allow you to gain a few minutes in each recharge during a trip, although it must be recognized how still ultra-fast recharges are very rare in our country.

Driving the VW ID.4

The 10.2 m turning diameter that Volkswagen advertises for this new electric SUV mark its driving, because it would need less space than for example a Polo. In fact, it is more manageable than one might suppose given its volume. Maneuver with total ease, with that smoothness on the steering wheel and accelerator that we already appreciate in the ID.3 and once the initial surprise is over, you appreciate that quick start of the turn.

Without being a sports car – its maximum speed is 160 km / h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h is not scary – it does show enormous ease and forcefulness to gain speed, which facilitates overtaking on secondary roads or complicated incorporations to main roads. And you can circulate to the rhythm of the traffic – or something higher – without any problem or “melt” the battery in a couple of hundred kilometers. In fact, during our first contact we stayed at a reasonable 21 kWh / 100 km circulating with the air conditioning on and exploring the potential of this car between curves, in areas of slopes, although also recovering energy in the favorable final section of the road. test run.

The DCC piloted damping is available in the most equipped versions. MPIB photo

The four driving modes regulate power delivery, electronic aids activation thresholds —with lane maintenance and cruise control with stop and start function— and the degree of retention that we are going to obtain when we stop accelerating —which implies greater energy recovery. In the same way, the B mode of the change works, which would act as the engine brake controlling the speed on a descent, but without the forcefulness that we could demand from a “One Pedal” driving.

The location of the battery on the floor of the ID.4 is decisive for a balanced weight distribution, Synonymous with neutral behavior and cornering speed, but it does not manage to disguise a weight above two tons, something that must not be forgotten and is a challenge to the chassis. Despite that and the drum brakes on the rear axle, the brake equipment is solvent, more in its efficiency than in the transition between regenerative braking (up to 0.25 g) and hydraulic braking, something to which it is easy to get used to in a short time. .

The last distinctive element of the Volkswagen ID.4 is its connectivity and the possibilities of implementing innovative software solutions, including Over the Air updates remotely of systems – or release of pre-installed proposals – that would give access to the latest version of entertainment elements or driving aids and aim to generalize Car2X communication, which opens the door to communication with other vehicles and infrastructures and, therefore hence to automation in driving.