test, prices and data of the new SUV

The Kia Stonic it’s a key model for the brand. You are lucky, or not so lucky, to fight in the fastest growing segment in our country, the B-SUV, very competitive, since at present it is made up of around 28 models. In 2012, the sales volume of urban SUVs was estimated at 12,000 units. In 2019, 221,000 were exceeded. A segment that is also electrified: in 2016 Diesel (57%) and gasoline (43%) shared the whole cake; Today the portions are distributed in a very different way: 65% gasoline, 13% Diesel, 10% hybrids and another 10% with mild-hybrid technology and 2% plug-in hybrids.

Since October 2017, when the Kia Stonic hit our market, almost 33,000 units of this car have been sold. Represents the third most important model in the ranking of Kia registrations, behind the Ceed / XCeed (23%) and the Sportage (21%). Now the Stonic undergoes a deep update mainly starring the arrival of the sporty GT-Line finish to the range and by the incorporation of 48V soft hybridization variants with which you get the ECO label from the DGT.

ECO label for the Kia Stonic for its mild-hybrid engines.

Kia Stonic 2021. This is its GT-Line finish

To the already well-known Concept and Drive finishes of the Kia Stonic, the sportier GT-Line is now added, easily recognizable, especially by the three very marked air inlets on the frontl, his new sports diffuserwave double exhaust outlet, mirrors in black and for its exclusive 17 inch alloy wheels (Concept and Drive trims come standard with 16-inch alloy). Full LED headlights are available as an option. In this GT-Line finish, personalization is also accentuated, since we can choose between 6 monotonous colors and 7 two-tone color combinations for the body and roof. There is also the option of playing with colored details around the three air intakes of the front bumper, to match the contrasting color of the roof.

The interior is very spacious and with good adjustments. For the new GT-Line trim, Kia incorporates specific seats, upholstered in a combination of black fabric and synthetic leather, with contrasting white piping and stitching. Y Newly made, perforated D-cut leather steering wheel with GT-Line logo and contrast stitchingas well as a 4.2 inch digital display (11 cm) between the dials of the instrument cluster.

Command post of the new Kia Stonic GT-Line.

In terms of connectivity, like the other finishes in the Stonic range, the new GT Line variant has in the center of the dashboard a 8.0 inch touch screen (7 inches on the stonic overhang) with the Kia’s latest “Stage II” UVO Connect system, enhancing vehicle connectivity and control.

The Unchanged Kia Stonic boot capacity is 352 liters, it has a lower tray that can be placed at two heights and in the upper position it leaves a large double bottom and allows the loading surface to be flat by folding down the seats, achieving a capacity of 1,155 liters. Underneath there is a quite usable triple bottom.

Kia Stonic. Malatero up to 1,155 liters.

Kia Stonic 2021. With mild-hybrid versions

As to engines, in the new Kia Stonic Diesel disappears from the offer, and the range is structured in a variant of 1.2-liter DPi gasoline with 84 hp and in two T-Gdi variants of 100 and 120 hp with mild-hybrid gasoline engine (MHEV)Both are equipped as standard with Kia’s new 6-speed intelligent manual gearbox (iMT), while the 120hp mild-hybrid models are available with an optional seven-speed dual-clutch (7DCT).

The Kia Stonic is a very comfortable car and pleasant to drive. The posture behind the wheel is perfect and all the controls of the car are at hand and are very intuitive. Throughout the 90 km of our contact with the 100 hp mild-hybrid variant in the GT-Line trim, our combined consumption in city, highway and highway travel, with normal driving, was very tight: 5.6 l / 100 km (homologous mark (WLTP) 5.7 l / 100 km). Recall that the previous model (without light hybridization) for the 100 hp T-Gdi engine approved 6.1 l / 100 km. The possibility of playing with its three driving modes, ECO, Normal and Sport, make driving more pleasant, but also more ecological and economical, by being able to drive in ECO in “sail mode”, which undoubtedly results in the final consumption figure. And it is that, when we lift our foot off the accelerator and let the car continue without accelerating or braking, depending on the charge level of the 48-volt battery, the engine turns off, and we roll without consumption.

The car feels light, agile and manageable, with good visibility in all directions that allows us to function without problems in the city, and a remarkable stability, precision of guidance and silence of rolling on the road.

Kia Stonic. A perfect car for city and highway.

Kia Stonic 2021. Very equipped from the basic finish. From 13,200 euros

The new Stonic is also enriched in terms of safety compared to the 2017 model since, from its first finish Concept includes:

195/55 tires with 16-inch alloy wheels; Mobility kit; ABS + EBD + BAS + ESC + VSM + HAC; 6 airbags; Electric and heated exterior mirrors; Daytime running lights with LED technology; Rotating automatic fixed lighting optics; Front fog lights; Audio System with Android Auto / Apple Carplay -8 inch screen; Supervision-type instrument panel with 4.2-inch LCD screen (1.0 MHEV only); Adjustable driver’s seat height; Cruise control; Light sensor; Roof bars.

8-inch floating screen in the new Kia Stonic.

The Drive finish, for its part, the one that the brand predicts will be the most demanded (50 percent of sales) adds:

Lane Keeping Assist System; Driver fatigue detection system; Dynamic assistant for high beams; Emergency braking assistance system (frontal collision); Lane Following Assist in Heavy Traffic; Folding exterior mirrors with built-in turn signal; UVO Connect Navigator with Parking Assist Camera, Android Auto / Apple Carplay, and Kia Connectivity Services -8 inch screen; Center front armrest + rear seat USB charger; Height adjustable passenger seat; Automatic climate control; Rain sensor; Front and rear parking sensors.

The new GT-Line, the sportiest finish of the Kia Stonic, also has:

205/55 tires with 17-inch alloy wheels; Combination rear optics with LED technology; GT Line exterior and interior design, tinted windows, boot net, electrochromic interior rear-view mirror; Mixed upholstery in fabric + artificial leather; Electronic start button + smart key system.

Prices (without offer / with offer and financing of the brand)

1.2 DPi Concept 84 CV: 19,350 / 13,200 euros

1.2 DPi Drive 84 CV: 21,350 / 16,194 euros

1.0 T-GDi MHEV iMT Concept 100 CV: 21,000 / 15,844 euros

1.0 T-GDi MHEV iMT Drive 100 CV: 23,100 / 17,944 euros

1.0 T-GDi MHEV iMT GT-Line 100 CV: 24,525 / 19,369 euros

1.0 T-GDi MHEV iMT Concept 120 CV: 21,725 ​​/ 16,764 euros

1.0 T-GDi MHEV iMT Drive 120 CV: 23,825 / 18,864 euros

1.0 T-GDi MHEV Drive DCT 120 CV: 25,425 / 20,269 euros

1.0 T-GDi MHEV iMT GT-Line 120 CV: 25,250 / 20,094 euros

1.0 T-GDi MHEV GT-Line DCT 120 CV: 26,850 / 21,694 euros