Test Opel Corsa-e, 136 electric CV and 337 kilometers of autonomy

Opel called us a few days ago to know its current plug-in range, which is getting wider every day. The Lightning signature already has electric versions on the Corsa, Mokka, Vivaro, Zafira, Combo and Movano, as well as a plug-in hybrid variant of the Grandland X. There is certainly a menu with many different dishes to choose from at the German brand.

After soaking up all the information and data provided by the company at the press conference, we had the opportunity to test some of these models. We opted for him Opel Corsa-e, the first electric variant of the famous utility vehicle that has brought so many joys to the German brand.

And, we remember, the Opel Corsa has been on the market for almost four decades, 39 years specifically, taking place from the first moment in Spain. Without a doubt, it is a historical model in the automotive sector. During all this time they have been commercialized more than 14 million units, which is said soon.

Pleasant in aesthetics, identical to the thermal versions

We start with the aesthetics, but there is little we can comment on that we would not have said a year ago, when my colleague Diego López got behind the wheel of an Opel Corsa with a 100 hp gasoline engine and Elegance finish. Visually they are identical, differing at first glance only by an “e” located on the B-pillars, and by the Corsa-e inscription on the gate.

The way I see it, the Corsa still has that pleasant design for all the public. It tends to appeal to both young and old audiences, offering a technological and urban aesthetic without being excessively overloaded. In addition, so many years of history help it to have that recognition as a utility vehicle of a lifetime.

Practically the same thing happens with the cabin. At first glance it is impossible to differentiate from any thermal variant, since the features, materials and details are identical. The gear selector for this electric model is the same as for automatic transmissions, for example.

Of course, behind the wheel we have a digital instrument cluster that shows its own information, logically. There are several display modes, but the most important thing is that the instantaneous speed, the battery charge level and the estimated autonomy always look good. Of course, to tell the truth, the box could be somewhat better used in terms of the size of the hole for the same and the size of the screen.

And to remind a bit of habitability, the Opel Corsa-e is not one of the most spacious B-segment vehicles. Two adults will go correctly in the front seats, but the rear seats are just right for two others, both in space for the knees and for the head. Meanwhile, his boot capacity is reduced from 309 to 267 liters by batteries.

Engine, battery and other data of the Opel Corsa-e

The Opel Corsa-e is powered by a 100 kW (136 hp) and 260 Nm electric motor of torque. Said propellant is fed by a battery with 50 kWh capacity, which gives it an approved autonomy of 337 kilometers on a single charge.

Its features include a 0 to 100 km / h in 8.1 seconds, as well as a 0 to 50 in just 2.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the top speed of this electric Corsa is limited to 150 km / h.

To better manage battery life and performance, you have three driving modesn intuitively selectable from the center console. These modes vary the weight of the steering and throttle feel, but also limit mechanical performance.

For example, in Sport mode it yields 100%, that is, 136 hp and 260 Nm. If we select the normal mode it offers 109 hp and 220 Nm, while in the Eco mode we only have 82 hp and 180 Nm. The latter is especially recommended for the city, as the delivery of energy is smoother and more progressive.

At the wheel of the Opel Corsa-e

During this day we were able to travel about 50 kilometers at the wheel of the Opel Corsa-e, combining city, ring roads and some sections of secondary roads and highways. Needless to say engine response is more than enough for any of these conditions, as the 136 hp and instant torque give it enviable agility.

And it is that the strong point of electric motors is that instantaneity, that forceful and flat energy delivery with little that we step on the accelerator. This is why they feel so agile in urban driving, starting from the traffic lights with great acceleration and, therefore, moving like a fish in water among the traffic of the big cities.

Perhaps what I liked the least is that at the wheel is a car that feels too isolated of driving. This is quite common in electric cars, as there is no noise or vibrations, but also no precise direction information, not even a good feel on the brake pedal due to regenerative braking.

But otherwise, the Opel Corsa-e is doing really well. Thanks to your very low center of gravity, moving around the curvy sections is a lot of fun. The fast cornering it offers is surprising, turning very flat and with a very neutral behavior. Of course, the objective of this car is not exactly that.

Where it has caught my attention the most is on the highway. These types of engines are usually very explosive at low speeds, but they lose a lot of “bellows” at highway speeds. With the 136 hp and 260 Nm of the Opel Corsa you can drive with full guarantee on fast roads, offering good recoveries and being easy to maintain cruising speeds. In case you wonder, its maximum speed is limited to 150 km / h.

Drive relaxed to get all the performance

During this contact we have traveled about 50 kilometers and, although to get a real idea you have to drive much more, the computer has registered an average consumption of 17.5 kWh / 100 km. We drove nimbly at almost all times, with constant strong acceleration and several high-speed sections on expressways.

Being the main approach of this car urban and perimeter routes to a city, it is expected that the approximate usual record is around 15 kWh per 100 kilometers traveled without making notable efforts for efficient driving.

Conclusions

The Opel Corsa-e is an interesting car for all those drivers who have another vehicle with a heat engine and go to use this model for urban and routine journeys. Of course, for this you must have a charging point at home.

It has compact dimensions that allow it maneuver with ease and not go through too much trouble when looking for parking. It also has a cabin approved for five people, but the reality is that four adults will go a bit tight inside.

And as for the price, the Opel Corsa-e part of the 26,990 euros official price without aid. With the MOVES III plan, if we deliver a car for scrapping, it can be left in just 19,990 euros. Of course, we must bear in mind that the aid will one day end …