test of the SUV and EQA 300 and 350

The new versions of the German SUV EQA 300 and EQA 350 with 4Matic traction exceed the 424 km of range already offered by the well-known EQA 250.

May 17, 2021 (12:40 CET)

Testing the new Mercedes EQA 250

More than for what the Mercedes EQA, the new SUV of the German firm, the most important of the second electric car of the star brand is the user experience it raises, based on comfort, maximum assistance in all senses and the relationship it raises both with users and with the environment. Already we had driven the EQA250 (click here if you want to read the first contact), the model that assumes the access step to the Mercedes zero emission range and we have received the information on how the next variants will be: 168 and 215 kW of power and with four-wheel drive by means of an additional motor on the rear axle.

The Mercedes EQA share technical structure with the GLAIt could even be said that it is the electric version of it, despite the enormous variations resulting from electrification. Hence their dimensions, 4.46 x 1.83 x 1.62 m; a wheelbase that goes up to 2.73 m and that in the rear seats the floor does not become flat, despite not having an exhaust or transmission tunnel. Also, despite the aerodynamic modifications, it coincides with the GLA in terms of drag coefficient, with a very good 0.28. The ground clearance is also good, with about 200 mm that defines it as a good SUV, defined by the longitudinal beams, not by the battery, which helps its integrity.

Mercedes EQA 2021

The The EQA’s battery is located under the floor of the passenger compartment. It has a net capacity of 66.5 kWh and can be recharged by alternating current, with powers of up to 11 kW, or by direct current up to 100 kW, which makes it easy to go from 10% load to 80% in half an hour. Allow one tohomologated combined autonomy of between 399 and 424 km depending on the optional equipment, which could reach almost 500 km in the city … at least theoretically, although it will be quite easy to exceed 300 km in any case.

Driving the Mercedes EQA250

The Mercedes EQA 250 has seemed to us a car more than pleasant, oriented to comfort in its power delivery, in the tuning of the suspensions – standard and adaptive mechanics adjustable as an option – and a transmission that allows it to be released from retention by disengaging the transmission (D +) or to establish two levels of energy regeneration (D- and D–), the most radical of which offers so much retention that in normal driving, and even a bit more incisive, we will not need to use the brake pedal more than in the last phase, when the car is about to come to a complete stop, or to keep it stopped on a slope.

Interior of the Mercedes EQA 2021

That transmission decoupling It is included in the measures introduced to reduce the levels of vibrations and noise that reach the passenger compartment, which are more present in an electric vehicle than in a heat engine one as its low-frequency noise disappears. It shares importance with the revision of bearings, sound-absorbing structures and specific silent blocks that reduce the vibrations that can reach the passenger compartment.

East New electric SUV comes standard with Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Brake Assist, with autonomous potential to avoid a collision, or at least reduce the consequences of this. Additionally, a greater number of attendees could be incorporated, which would reach a semi-autonomous level. In this sense it uses the road and navigation map data and it makes them interact with the active distance assistant – integrated in the driving assistance package – which, in response to irregularities in the route such as curves, junctions or specific limitations, could automatically adjust speed and regenerative braking strategies.

The new Mercedes EQA 300 4M and 350 4M

The Mercedes EQA250 will be accompanied by EQA 300 4M and EQA 350 4M from summero: two ambitious and powerful proposals, with four-wheel drive, with an additional engine on the rear axle, which announce maximum powers of 168 and 215 kW respectively, which translate into an improvement in acceleration, which is lowered from 8.9 seconds from 250 to 7.7 and 6 seconds, respectively. Interestingly, the new configuration with the rear axle assuming more importance and with a automatic torque sharing, allows you to be somewhat more efficient and take better advantage of the 66.5 kWh of the battery – there is only one planned – and get to announce up to 430 km autonomy in combined cycle.

New versions in the range of the electric SUV of the German firm

Their prices including taxes are 54,500 and 56,675 euros, with a price before taxes that allows the EQA 300 benefit from plan Moves 3.