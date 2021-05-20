Test of the Kia Stonic Hybrid GT Line 1.0 T-GDi MHEV of 100 CV

This week we had the opportunity to test the new version of the Kia Stonic: the variant Hybrid with the finish GT-Line. A configuration that suits the small B-SUV very well, with which we have verified if it really wins in sportiness and ecology.

Specifically, the unit we have tested equips the three cylinder engine T-GDi MHEV 1.0 by 100 hp, combined with the box smart manual shifting 6-speed. That is, a combination that a priori seems very conventional, but that hides large doses of technology.

On the engine side, the acronyms MHEV refer to the 48V micro-hybrid system that helps the combustion engine to save fuel. On the part of the manual change, the nickname of intelligent is earned by the system IM T,. Thanks to him, you can sail, turning off and disconnecting the motor to take advantage of the inertia. We’ll see how these changes feel to the gasoline-powered Stonic, and if you really notice fuel savings.

Regarding the design, we have also been able to see in person the new GT Line trim for the Kia Stonic. Which stands as the most equipped and complete of the model, above the Concept and Drive finishes.

Thanks to this, we have also put the modifications that it brings to the small SUV to the test. The GT Line nickname not only alludes to modifications to the body and interior but, according to those responsible, it is noted in the dynamic section.

The GT Line trim

Before going into these questions, we give a little review of aesthetic changes that is the new Kia Stonic GT Line. If you compare it with the design that we already showed in the previous test of this model, you can see touches on the nose, the fog lights, the wheels, the rear bumper and the interior.

The three openings under the false upper grill (the real air intake is at the bottom), which give it a distinctly sportier touch. Also contributing to this is the repositioning of the fog lights, which are integrated with the aluminum-colored trim. In their old place, they have included a few fake air intakes black. Behind stand out the new fog lights and reversing lights, in addition to two polygonal tailpipes on Both Sides.

Inside the Kia Stonic GT Line

And already moving to the interior, the Kia Stonic has a high dashboard compared to other cars in the segment, which gives a feeling of spaciousness; a perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel (GT Line), a 8 inch navigator instead of 7 I had before, mixed leather and cloth seats with white piping, plus some carbon fiber look trims. That is to say, a repertoire of aesthetic touches that give it a more sporty and attractive appearance, as we already saw in other models such as the Kia Picanto that we tested, and that you can see in the following video:

As for the interior space, it remains the same as always. That is to say, some front seats suitable for large people and some rear ones designed more for two people (the central square is not very practicable). Even so, the two occupants behind can be large, with an approximate maximum height of 1.85 meters.

Regarding the trunk, the Kia Stonic Hybrid is capable of accommodating up to 352 liters, which become 1,155 with the seats folded down. Although it is not one of the best in the B-SUV segment, it does have very usable shapes and a flat bottom with the backs lowered completely. In addition to a large loading mouth. Competitors such as the Renault Captur or the Peugeot 2008, have 434 l and 422 l respectively, but it is also true that they are longer, losing some practicality in parking.

The gasoline engine with ECO label

The small 100hp T-GDi MHEV 1.0 performed very well throughout the test. Mainly for two reasons: the first, that despite being three-cylinder, we have not noticed annoying vibrations when idling or accelerating to low turns. A very common evil in this type of engine. The second, that pushes properly without the need for revolution a lot of. The delivery of its 172 Nm of maximum torque from 1,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm are very welcome and help to avoid having to use the change continuously.

The 100 hp of this engine is enough for the Kia Stonic, but no more than rational performance should be expected. The nearly 1,200 kg of this car does not allow it any flaunting in overtaking or incorporations with little travel. In order to solve it, better to opt for the 120 CV, which from our point of view is more appropriate if you have a sufficient budget (less than 1,000 euros more).

Is it really a smart change?

The Kia iMT transmission allows a little more fuel savings thanks to the engine shutdown and shift disconnection to take advantage of inertia. This solution is a kind of Start-stop with the car in motion, which can reach its maximum efficiency when the driver gets used to it. You just have to assimilate that the engine will not retain anything when you stop accelerating in plain, so we can take advantage of it to consume less if we anticipate properly.

Knowing this, it is worth wondering if this will cause a problem when what we want is to use the engine brake, for example in a downhill. The answer is no. For these cases, Kia engineers have opted for the opposite. If there is downhill, not only the engine brake is applied, if not something is noticeable more from retention of what would be expected in such a small gasoline engine. The time when the 48V micro-hybrid system batteries are recharging.

In our opinion, the iMT change earns its name as intelligent, precisely because of this double behavior. Because although I am not always going to act the same (sometimes withholding and sometimes not), he does it in very clear moments, what allow the driver to get hold of it without surprises (downhill or flat). An example of the opposite is the B Mode of the Clio E-Tech, which holds the car more always, except when the battery is charged. Something that can take the driver by surprise, who does not have to be aware of the charge level of the hybrid batteries. In the following video, you can see this problem clearly:

Consumption of the Kia Stonic Hybrid

The test that we have been able to do on this car has been short, but we have been able to get an idea of ​​how the micro-hybrid system and the iMT change affect consumption. Indeed, a decrease in fuel consumption is noted in the city and conventional highway sections that we have traveled. Approximately 0.3 less than in the consumption obtained in the test of the model with the missing Tech finish and without these systems.

At the wheel of the new Kia Stonic Hybrid GT Line

In the dynamic section, on the contrary, we have to say that we could not perceive a noticeable difference in the behavior of the Stonic GT Line. According to those responsible for the brand, the suspension has been slightly retouched to transmit more and reduce roll in curves. However, if these tweaks have any practical effect, we have not been able to notice it on the mountain sections traveled.

As we saw in the aforementioned test, the Stonic already has a suspension setting something more focused on dynamism than comfort, even if it does not become uncomfortable. So it is not a section in which more significant tweaks are missing. If the GT Line finish is chosen, we recommend that it be for its level of equipment and design touches, not for looking for a much greater sportiness between curves.

More new equipment for the Stonic

Beyond the extra technology for fuel reduction, among the changes to the Stonic, equipment such as the passenger seat height adjustment and, above all, the corner braking control. The latter does not give any added dynamic capacity to the Stonic in normal conditions, but it does give you greater safety if you have to step on the brake suddenly while turning.

Apart from the larger touch screen, this model has better connectivity, thanks to the bluetooth multi-connection (multiple devices at the same time) and a new 4.2-inch display in the center of the instrumentation.

Resume

In short, the Kia Stonic Hybrid GT Line, it’s a better car in every way. Something that is also noticeable on the invoice, how could it be otherwise with the list of new technologies. Its price according to the brand’s configurator is 19,784 euros thanks to the discount of 5,156 euros (100 hp engine and manual gearbox). With this, you get the ECO label and the consequent advantages such as parking in some cities.

It consumes less, maintains its good dynamism and has more equipment. All this without forgetting the design of the GT Line finish, which the editorial staff liked a lot and we understand that it will have the same success as in other models of the brand such as the Picanto or the Ceed.

Kia GT Line equipment



Height-adjustable driver and passenger seats Front and rear power windows Chrome interior handles Trunk net Front center armrest Leather steering wheel and gear lever Electronic start button system + Smart key Roof bars Rear light combination with LED technology Front fog lights LED Daytime running lights with LED technology Tinted windows 205/55 tires with 17-inch alloy wheels Electric, heated and folding exterior mirrors with built-in indicator Light and rain sensor Automatic fixed lighting optics in turn ISG (Intelligent Stop & Go) Lane Following Assist in Heavy Traffic USB Charger Rear Seats Automatic Climate Control Cruise Control Instrument Panel with 4.2-inch LCD Screen Electrochromic Interior Rear-view Mirror Emergency Brake Assist System (Frontal Collision) e Lane Keeping Tire Pressure Monitoring System GT Line Bluetooth Upholstery UVO Connect Navigator with Rear View Camera Android Auto / Apple Carplay Kia Connectivity Services 8-inch Touchscreen

Kia Stonic Hybrid GT Line prices

Kia Stonic Hybrid GT Line prices include a brand discount of 5,156 euros that is already included in the prices shown below.

Motor Power Change Finish Price PVP Power Motor Change Finish Price PVP 100 CV 1.0 T-GDi MHEV GT Line Manual 6 speed. iMT 19,784 euros 120 CV 1.0 T-GDi MHEV GT Line Manual 6 speed. iMT 20,509 euros 120 CV 1.0 T-GDi MHEV GT Line Automatic 7 speed. DCT 22,109 euros

Kia Stonic Hybrid GT Line gallery