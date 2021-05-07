Test of champions for Rafa Nadal against Zverev today in Madrid

Rafael Nadal he keeps honing his tennis. “The fact of playing games and winning is key, it gives you the confidence that that minimum level that is going to be good is going to be achieved almost certainly. Then you have to have higher peaks when you need them ”, he says after accumulating seven consecutive victories.

He accused the lack of filming in Monte Carlo, in only his second competition of the season after the Australian Open, he came back in the Gothic lifting his twelfth trophy and is solid in the Mutua Madrid Open, awaiting a test of height that arrives today Friday in the quarter round.

Tamed the juveniles Carlos Alcaraz and Alexei Popyrin, Nadal faces a duel of champions against the German Alexander Zverev, 24 years old and 6th in the world. In the central Manolo Santana, six titles on the track, the five of the Spanish (2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017) and the one that the Teuton won in 2018.

It is one of the best in the world and will take you out at 220 km / h

“Against a Zverev you never know if you are one hundred percent, because he is one of the best in the world and because he will take you out at 220 km / h and you will be in a difficult situation for sure. But now it’s not like in Monte Carlo, I’ve already played Barcelona too. I know that if I am at my level, I will have my options ”, Nadal analyzed, almost anticipating that hours later Sascha would beat the Briton. Dan evans by 6-3 and 7-6 (3) and would not miss his appointment for the fourth time in the Caja Mágica.

Zverev likes the tournament, in the height of the capital his ball flies, his resounding blows are underlined. It is a factor that makes Nadal more uncomfortable, but with heat his ball also jumps to infinity and complicates life for the opponents.

5-2 Nadal but defeat in the last two duels

There will be strong emotions because it is a top game, which will live its eighth chapter. Nadal leads the aggregate 5-2, 3-0 on clay, but has lost the last two games and his most recent victory on clay dates from the final of Rome 2018, who dominated 6-1, 1-6 and 6-3, after a rain break that allowed Rafa to react in the third set. Before going to the dressing room the German was overwhelming.

Since then, Zverev’s double success, indoors and on hard court: 6-4 and 7-5 in the ‘semis’ of Paris Bercy 2020 and 6-2 and 6-4 in the 2019 London ATP Finals.