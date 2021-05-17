Test Mercedes EQA 250, all about the new electric crossover

Mercedes launches its second electric vehicle, the Mercedes EQA. As you know, the EQC came to the streets more than two years ago, being an SUV of considerable size and good performance, but not affordable for a good part of the mortals. Thus, with this Mercedes EQA, the star brand offers a compact electric crossover for sale that is really interesting for many reasons.

The German firm summoned us just a few days ago to let us know this Mercedes-Benz EQA, show us all its key points and characteristics, in addition to allowing us Test it. And that is what I am going to try to explain to you in the next few paragraphs: each and every one of its details, and my first impressions behind the wheel of this new Electric SUV.

It is based on the GLA, but the Mercedes EQA has its own style

Starting with the aesthetic section, it is not that the new EQA is a real revolution precisely, but it is easily distinguished from its thermal brother, the Mercedes GLA. First of all, and as usual, we have a closed central grill. As you can see in the images, it is in glossy black with the logo in large dimensions and accompanied by two horizontal stripes on each side.

The LED headlights have also been revised, as well as the bumper.

If we look at the side, we see that the main variations come from the hand of the EQA inscription in blue on the front wing, and the specific wheels that are more aerodynamic. By the way, speaking of aerodynamics, it has a drag coefficient Cx of 0.28.



Length Width Height Battle Length Width Height Battle 4.46 m. 1.85 m. 1.62 m. 2.73 m.

And topping off with the rear area, we are greeted by a large gate and a new style of LED lighting. Following the fashion of many new models, the Mercedes EQA also uses a center line to communicate the two pilot lights, leaving a thin, illuminated strip in the center. Thus, it manages to further distinguish itself from the GLA despite the fact that the basis of the model is the same.

And inside, the usual tech style

Fewer variations occur in the cabin, where it will be impossible to differentiate it from the GLA if the instrument panel is off. And it is that, as is logical, the tachometer is replaced by a potentiometer that indicates the percentage of power that we are using at each moment.

In this case, the instrument panel It is 10.25 inches, like the central screen, which in turn focuses more on infotainment. Of course, both screens are 7.25 inches as standard. As usual in Mercedes connectivity systems, the customization possibilities are extremely high, with different design styles and information to suit the driver. I also remember that the MBUX system It has voice recognition, being able to request multiple functions just by saying “hey, Mercedes.”

For the rest, and being the same as a GLA inside, there are no differences in quality either. In this section it is clearly above the general brands, although from my point of view a notch below Audi, and a little further still from BMW and Volvo, which for me are currently the benchmark in this C-SUV segment. Among other things because Mercedes tends to abuse Piano Black too much, the glossy black plastic that gets so dirty and scratches.

Good for four, although with a couple of “buts”

As far as space is concerned, the Mercedes EQA 250 has space enough for four adults to travel comfortably, especially in the front seats where there is room for amplitude in all dimensions.

The second row of seats is also quite roomy, with good head and knee room. However, and as often happens in many electric cars, the ground is somewhat higher than usual.

So much so in the EQA that the difference between the floor and the bench is not too great, so our knees stay quite high and the thighs do not rest well on the seat. It is somewhat strange, and what I fear is that on a long trip it can be uncomfortable.

And as for the trunk, it is smaller than in the GLA, which cubes 435 liters. The trunk of the Mercedes EQA settles for 340 liters, which is not a large capacity taking into account its external size despite the fact that its shapes are regular. A pity that the brand of the star has not been able to take advantage of a second cargo space in the front.





Mercedes EQA engine and battery

At a technical level, Mercedes EQA 250 It has a front engine capable of generating 190 hp, or 140 kW, while its torque is 375 Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.9 seconds and its maximum speed is 160 km / h. For his part, approved consumption is 17.9 kWh / 100 km.

The German firm has confirmed that later the 300 and 350 versions will arrive, with 4Matic four-wheel drive and powers of 228 and 292 CV respectively.

This electric motor is powered by a 66.5 kWh lithium-ion battery of net capacity. Therefore, according to the homologation protocols, its autonomy amounts to 426 kilometers in the WLTP cycle. The battery accepts fast charges of 100 kW continuously, being able to go from 10 to 80% in just half an hour. Logically in a Wallbox we have less power and the charging time lasts up to 5 hours and 45 minutes approximately.

At the wheel with the Mercedes EQA 250

During this presentation to the press we were able to travel about 75 kilometers at the wheel of the Mercedes EQA. It is not a thorough test, but a first contact. We will have time to examine it more in depth.

The new EQA is, like the vast majority of similar electric passenger cars, a simple vehicle to drive. It is very quiet and smooth, especially on urban routes, with a comfort-oriented suspension setting. In fact, I did not expect it to be so soft on suspensions, as it turns out very comfortable when strolling around but some swaying is noticeable when attacking curves on the road at a somewhat cheerful pace.

In any case, there is a certain logic in that greater commitment to comfort than to sportiness at the driving level. And it is that after all an electric car of these characteristics will spend most of the time in the city, and when it goes out on the road as a general rule, the limits will not be sought either.

On the other hand, the engine response is more than sufficient for most everyday situations, with a surplus energy delivery in the city and correct on the highway. They are 190 hp and 375 Nm instantaneous, but it does not have the typical punch kick that can be seen in other electric models. In this case it is smoother.

One detail that I do like is that in a simple way we can vary the retention to our liking when you stop accelerating in four levels. For this we will use the cams that we have behind the wheel, increasing the retention with the left cam and decreasing it with the right.

Consumption

And although you already know that we do not like to quote consumption in such short contact shots, we only leave it for you as a guide. According to the instrument panel, in those 75 kilometers we spend about a quarter of the battery capacity and the average consumption was 20.1 kWh / 100 km. Of course, it is true that we fully accelerated on numerous occasions to test the response of the engine.

Conclusions

The Mercedes EQA hits the market as the electric brother of the Mercedes GLA. The impression is really good, especially if we take into account that its official starting price for the Spanish market with a fairly decent equipment is 49,900 euros. Yes, it is more expensive than the GLA, but the difference is not huge between one model and another.

This model is one of the vehicles that can benefit from the aid of the MOVES III Plan.

Nor is it that driving this model you have the feeling of driving a special electric car, but it is more or less like the rest of electric SUVs of similar power.

And perhaps that plays a bit against him because a few days ago we tested the Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric Puro, with no less than 408 hp, four-wheel drive and better quality, although somewhat more expensive and also more “gaston”. For its part, the Volkswagen ID.4 gives a little more power (204 hp) and is notably cheaper.

In any case, considering the brutal success of the Mercedes SUV range, I have no doubt that the EQA will soon be seen regularly in our streets. And it is that in the end it gives what many customers of electric vehicles with a certain purchasing power are looking for, which is neither more nor less than brand image, technology, correct autonomy for routine journeys and sufficient benefits for normal use.

In early 2022 the Mercedes EQB will arrive, based on the GLB.



Standard equipment Mercedes EQA



Black Panel grille 18-inch two-tone wheels Comfort seats with electric lumbar adjustment Reversing camera Navigation with Electric Intelligent MBUX multimedia system Chrome door accents Sports leather steering wheel with retention paddles High-Performance LED headlights with automatic high beams Tailgate Automatic luggage compartment lighting 64-color ambient lighting Active Lane Departure Detector Active Autonomous Brake Assist

Optionally we can choose the Electric Art and AMG Line finishes. In addition, during the first year a special edition Edition 1 is offered with a lot of extra equipment at a very balanced price.

Price Mercedes EQA 250

The price (RRP) of the base model is 49,900 euros. As we said, it falls within the MOVES III aid plan, so that up to 7,000 euros could be discounted if there is scrap of an old car. The price of the optional packages is as follows:

Package Price on base Package Price on base AMG Line € 1,815 Advantage € 1,815 Premium € 2,976 Premium Plus € 6,503 Night € 169 Edition 1 € 5,215

Gallery Mercedes EQA 250