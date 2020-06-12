Given the tight control of molecular tests to detect the new coronavirus by the Ministry of Health (Minsa), doctors have used other tests, such as ferritin, D-dimer and blood PCR, which allow measuring the complication of a patient and follow up on your body’s response to medications, but do not confirm a reliable diagnosis of Covid-19.

This, together with the population’s demand for this type of tests, has facilitated the shortage of reagents; a problem that also affects the region, the doctors explained.

It may interest you: The health of the Leonese doctor Adán Alonso, who battles against the Covid-19 worsens

LA PRENSA carried out a survey in various laboratories in Managua, and of the five that responded, only one of them said that it had all the exams, while three did have PCR, but neither D-dimer nor ferritin. They explained that they did not have the reagents and that they did not know when they would have them again.

PCR, ferritin, and D-dimer are markers of the body’s inflammatory response. D-dimer, in particular, helps monitor a complication, which is thromboembolism, and that kills many Covid patients.

“They serve us-doctors-, but above all as a prognostic factor and follow-up to the patient, when we see the improvement. First, if it reaches very high, it indicates when we should hospitalize the patient, and second, once admitted, the severity and they have decreased with treatment, but they are not used for diagnosis; that is, that someone has high ferritin, high D-dimer, high CRP, does not necessarily mean Covid, since when you combine it with all the symptoms and radiography, yes, well, they help you, but they are more prognostic and serious markers ”Explained the pulmonologist Jorge Iván Miranda, who has treated several Covid-19 patients.

Miranda explains that “as we have been consuming a lot of the reagents they ran out, as expected,” since the laboratories bought quantities without a context of pandemic; what he did was to exhaust the demand, and added to that, the problem of the blockade at the borders, he explained.

Ferritin is a protein that stores iron in cells. “Iron is necessary for the production of healthy red blood cells. Red blood cells carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Iron is also important for the health of muscles and the function of bone marrow and organs. Excess or insufficiency of iron in the body can cause serious health problems if not treated, “explains the United States National Library of Medicine on its website.

D-dimer is a fragment of protein that is produced when a blood clot dissolves in the body. Through this test it is found out if the person has a blood clotting disorder.

The also member of the Nicaraguan Association of Pneumology, Miranda, explains that with the D-dimer “if we have been in a critical situation for two, three weeks, that there is nowhere.”

This creates problems, since with such a test, doctors monitor what doses of anti-coagulants will be applied to patients, and not give high doses if they do not require it.

“For example, there have been complications from patients who have bled because we are giving them very high doses and since we do not have to evaluate it, which is the D-dimer, it has gotten us into problems that the patient bleeds, because the patient can go to the other extreme, bleed to death by the use of anticoagulants (…) ”, explained the specialist.

C-reactive protein (PCR) “measures the level of C-reactive protein (PCR) in the blood. PCR is a protein produced by the liver. It is sent into the bloodstream in response to inflammation. Inflammation is the way the body protects tissues when injury or infection occurs, “says the National Library of Medicine.

Public health specialist Alejandro Lagos explains that because there is no access to the PCR test, which Minsa uses to define a positive case or not of Covid-19, doctors use this type of test to approach what produces the new coronavirus, which is the inflammatory storm and the vascular alterations, that affect coagulation symptomatically.

“All of them – the tests – related to the inflammatory process and the coagulation processes. These indicators gave us an idea that if the CRP was high, we effectively deduced that the lungs were inflamed, “he said.

If the D-dimer and the ferritin came out with altered values, it indicated that there are coagulation problems, and additional tests are also sent, he explained.

Does not allow diagnosis

Miranda warns that the doctor guides such examinations, especially to assess severity and response to treatment, not for diagnosis.

“That is the mistake, that people do them thinking that this is going to tell them that they have Covid and nothing tells you that they have Covid, unequivocally, more than the molecular test, which is what the Ministry of Health does” , clarified.

He adds that, as at the beginning of the pandemic, people went out to look for medicines, and also went through the tests. Many people made them on their own and that exacerbated the shortage.

Knowing if a person was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus is only achieved through a PCR test in the public health system. Despite the fact that, before the cases multiplied, independent doctors recommended that the government do more tests, this never happened.

Contrary to Central American counterparts, the Minsa has never published how many tests it has carried out since the first case of Covid-19 was identified, almost three months ago, on March 18. He currently claims that there are 1,464 cases of Covid-19 and 55 deaths.