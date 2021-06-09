test hybrids and electric

The Peugeot e-Xperience Days have already started. A unique opportunity to learn in detail about the new Peugeot mobility together with our team. You will be able to test the following models: e-208, e-2008, 30008 HYBRID and 508 PSE. Sign up!

June 8, 2021 (09:30 CET)

Peugeot e-xPerience Days

We really wanted to start engines and give you once again the opportunity to live with us the experience of testing the market news for free, and without a doubt we could not return to the world of better accompanied test drives, nothing more and nothing less than the new electric and hybrid mobility from Peugeot. The Peugeot e-Xperience Days are here in which We will be six cities in which we invite you to share with us the pleasure of driving the following models: e-208, e-20008, 3008 HYBRID and 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED.

Once you have listed on the Peugeot e-Xperience Days website, selecting the car that you would like to know in depth, we will call you to be able to arrange with you the day and time that best suits you, and we will only need to meet in the La Paz Market (in the case of Madrid), where the Autopista.es team of monitors will receive you and will tell you the details of the Peugeot electric and hybrid range, but especially the model you are going to test. Once you know the theory, it will be time to get going.

JOIN THE PEUGEOT-e-XPERIENCE DAYS

A monitor from Autopista.es will accompany you to carry out the test of the Peugeot that you have selected (One more companion may accompany you in this test), and he will answer all your questions about the model you are testing in question and about the details of the new Peugeot mobility.

Places to be part of the Peugeot e-Xperience Days are limited, so don’t think too much about it, and sign up!

Peugeot e-Xperience Days: the dates

Although at the moment we only have registrations open for the city of Madrid, we advance the calendar so you can see the dates and cities where we will be so that you can write it down on your calendar:

Madrid: June 4, 5 and 6 Malaga: June 10, 11, 12 and 13

Valencia: June 17, 18, 19 and 20

Seville: June 24, 25, 26 and 27

Barcelona: July 1, 2, 3 and 4

Bilbao: July 8, 9, 10 and 11

