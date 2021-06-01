Test: How much do you know about paleontology?

A paleontologist is a scientist who studies the fossilized remains of all types of organisms (plants, animals, fungi, bacteria and other single-celled living beings), and is interested in knowing the history of organic life on our planet. Your work will vary depending on the scope of the research or the discoveries themselves, and may involve working closely with experts in archeology.

The study of fossils tells us about the ecology of the past, about evolution, and about our place, as humans, in the world. This very complete science incorporates knowledge of biology, geology, ecology, anthropology, archeology and even computer science, to understand the processes that have led to the origin and eventual destruction of different types of organisms since life emerged.

His research methods include that of biometrics (statistical analysis applied to biology), which is designed to provide a description of the forms of organisms statistically and the expression of taxonomic relationships quantitatively.

Paleontology is much more than the study of fossils.

In fact, it has played a key role in reconstructing Earth’s history and has provided great scientific evidence. to support the theory of evolution.

Paleontological research dates back to the early 19th century. In 1815, the English geologist William smith demonstrated the value of using fossils for the study of strata and almost at the same time, a well-known French zoologist began comparative studies of the structure of living animals with fossil remains.

Paleontology encompasses many sub-disciplines, including the study of microscopic fossils; the study of fossil plants; the study of pollen and spores produced by terrestrial plants and protists; the study of fossils of invertebrate animals; the study of prehistoric human and protohuman fossils; the study of the processes of decomposition, conservation and formation of fossils; the study of tracks, traces and tracks of fossils; and the study of the ecology and climate of the past.

In a practical context, paleontologists do everything from teaching anatomy in medical schools to playing a vital role in the discovery of petroleum.

