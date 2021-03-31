Test ford ranger raptor colombia

Daniel Otero / Writer Motor.com

For a child few things are as fun as seeing a puddle and immediately feeling the urge to jump, splash, laugh; Why? Why not? A game should be fun, you don’t need reasons other than wanting to have a good time and that is why for some people the best definition for a car is usually that “it is a toy”. The Ford Ranger Raptor is one of those cars.

Ford Ranger Raptor, photo: Daniel Otero

Objectively speaking it does not make sense, it has flaws, inconsistencies and the occasional point that from time to time would reach to tickle regret. The image on the infotainment screen is not the clearest or the best definition, it is easily lost in the bright sun, the graphics look old and the response is slow, especially when handling the navigation that, by the way, does not have the updated Bogotá map.

Despite its dimensions, the rear bench is very fair for three people and whoever gets the center position will not be very happy either because of the hardness of the back (due to the cup holder on the back) or because of the transmission tunnel that will force your feet to share a small space with his partners.

If in the Ranger Limited the center console with its tiny buttons and difficult to locate without having to look away is not what would be expected in a vehicle (no matter how hard it is for work) that is around 160 million pesos, in the Ranger Raptor over 200 looks even more out of place. Hard plastics are not the best to the touch, improving on something in sight thanks to the color combination and with time as his greatest test to overcome.

And yet the vast majority of this fades into the background when it comes time to drive. Its diesel engine is not the quietest or the fastest (see technical sheet at the end), and the ten-speed transmission seems to have been halfway through its programming to match this, but in general it is a set that gives the feeling of being able to climb anything.

Ford Ranger Raptor, photo: Daniel Otero

As a good diesel, what counts here is the torque and only slightly wet or loose terrain is enough for a good pressure on the accelerator pedal to show it to the rear wheels, which with everything and the assists turned on, they reach to skate and allow some drifts.

This, of course, happens with traction only on the rear axle, which selected on the road does not convey the greatest sense of stability (It would be necessary to see how much it changes with some load on the plate) and therefore it is advisable to hook ‘the double’. The character changes more than you might think and a much more reliable poise is felt.

For driving on the road, this would be the most recommended way to reduce the tendency to navigate the tail curve after curve. The noisy diesel engine never leaves the cabin but it does have some conflicting sensations: after the forceful start the acceleration and even the speed are not its greatest strengths and for example When it comes to overshooting, you have to plan them with more caution and, above all, do them with more space. than would be believed.

Ford Ranger Raptor, photo: Daniel Otero

Rides in the city are more pleasant. With everything and its 5.3 meters long, 2.1 (with mirrors) wide and 1.87 high, which anyway they will keep it out of some parking lots, it is not as cumbersome as you would think and instead this is where the high driving position and especially the suspension begin to make sense.

If perhaps sinning a little for being somewhat bouncy on the uneven capital roads, the smoothness in complement with the 33-inch wheels that absorb gaps and projections almost without flinching is their main advantage. Thanks to the height the visibility is very good practically at all times and the yellow miniatures that never leave space unoccupied think twice when they see the huge fenders and wheels of the Ranger Raptor.

But being a Raptor, neither the street nor the highway are the places where she feels most comfortable. Take that detour from the road that has always “made you eyes”, and As long as there is enough space, the Ford Ranger Raptor will pass without problem.

Ford Ranger Raptor, photo: Daniel Otero

This is where the Fox 2.5 ”shocks and the entire suspension system come to life and bring out the benefits of what we are now beginning to see as a toy. If on the road having four-wheel drive gives a feeling of stability, with all the more reason it will do it uncovered and especially if you want to go fast. With limits, of course, well no matter how capable she is, you cannot ask for miracles or abuse her, much less expect her to correct mistakes (and much less misunderstandings) humans.

Leaving aside the uncovered where you can keep a good pace and moving to more broken and narrow trails the Ranger Raptor continues looking over your shoulder at obstacles, the tires skim the few mudflats without flinching and the only ones that seem to suffer (besides passengers who won’t have much to hold on to) are the mirrors that brush against the brush on either side.

Ford Ranger Raptor, photo: Daniel Otero

In the small cundinamarquesas roads that we used there was no pothole, stone, bump or obstacle in plane, rise or fall that ‘disheveled’ the Ranger Raptor or even made us think about having to hook the bass. The always unpredictable eastern plains or the more complex sectors of a dedicated 4×4 track surely would., and this already gives us a very good idea of ​​what this pick up is: its limits (with the right driver at the wheel) are high.

And yet, there is still the biggest but the Ford Ranger Raptor. After having jumped in the puddle and splashing as much as possible, in the other corner, the one through which surely you can no longer go, there is a larger puddle, calling louder: the Ford F-150 Raptor. Yes: the main problem of the Ranger Raptor comes from his own house and is that older sister that everything makes it better; It is the puddle in which you will be able to splash more, laugh more, want to go back and repeat one more time.

Ford Ranger Raptor, photo: Daniel Otero

The good: no bad splatter. The Ford Ranger Raptor is still a great toy And whenever you get out of the city, off the road and seek increasingly demanding challenges that really put you to the test, fun is guaranteed. No more reasons are needed.

Data sheet

Engine: Panther, diesel, bi-turbo, four-cylinder

Power: 210 hp @ 3,750 rpm

Torque: 500 Nm @ 1,750 – 2,000 rpm

Transmission: automatic, 10-speed, manual mode with paddles behind the tiller

Traction: 4×4, shift-on-the-fly

Front suspension: independent, aluminum frame, FOX 2.5 “shocks, coil springs

Rear suspension: Multilink, FOX 2.5 “shocks, coil springs

Brakes: ventilated discs on all four wheels

Price (at the time of publication): $ 210’000,000 pesos

Ford Ranger Raptor, photo: Daniel Otero