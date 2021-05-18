Test for the new Andy Ruiz

The year 2019 had everything to Andy ruiz. He had a fight scheduled for April. Weeks before he did it, his team’s phone rang. They offered to replace Jarrell Miller (he had tested positive for doping). I was going to fight Anthony Joshua. Few gave him options, in fact, the English champion himself left his belts in the previous one. The ‘chubby’ boxer shocked the world and knocked out the man who seemed indestructible. He accepted the fight when he was two months old and became a heavyweight champion of the world. He made history. He had to give him a rematch and he did it in December, a fight that changed his life again. He won what he did not expect … but not everything was perfect.

The preparation was not good. Success did not assimilate it and reached the scale with more than 128 kilos. Very past. He was not physically fit and he paid for it. Joshua was in his role and he looked blurred. He was no longer a champion and much to be desired. It didn’t take long for him to break with the coach who had brought him to glory, Manny Robles. It took time to choose a new preparer. He studied all the possibilities and chose Eddy Reynoso, coach of Canelo Álvarez among others. He needed someone to instill discipline in him, and he has succeeded.

The photos he has posted make clear the impressive physical change he has shown. He’s not as muscular as Joshua was on the day of their rematch, for example, but he’s in shape. We are all waiting for the weigh-in this Friday to find out how many kilos he has lost (he is expected to be 115 kg). Meanwhile, the analysis focuses on what we can expect from it. He didn’t fight in 2020, he took it easy and won’t be back until Saturday. He will do it against Chris Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KO). The 40-year-old American has been a World Cup challenger several times (Vitali Klitschko, Bermane Stiverne and deontay Wilder), but was never able to lift it. He’s a perfect second-line fighter for the comeback. Ruiz must regain his feelings and show the progress he has made with Reynoso. With its usual speed it is expected that with less weight it will be even faster. This Saturday will be your first exam. The ‘new Andy Ruiz’ wants a note to show that he can be champion again.