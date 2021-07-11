Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, when luxury and history make a car game shine

It is perhaps one of the titles that most surprised us with its announcement a few months ago and one of the ones that has aroused the most interest among all those that we lost at some point in the dense world of Test Drive Unlimited. The Nacon conference scheduled for this week has been in charge of giving a final boost to all those who had some interest in the new launch of the saga, this time, the responsibility of the French study of Kylotonn, also known as KT Racing. The Solar Crown has arrived and Hong Kong It will be the perfect setting for us to get lost again on an island, as well as in the hustle and bustle of one of the great Asian cities.

It is therefore maintained the tradition of exotic locations started with Test Drive Unlimited, title launched in 2007, which allowed us to drive all kinds of sports cars and large-displacement motorcycles around the Hawaiian island of Oahu, while the second edition created a particular airlift between Hawaii and Ibiza, with a map that doubled the 1,500 kilometers to travel in its predecessor and that led us to find a game with the freedom of a Sandbox with all kinds of dream vehicles and close races.

The touchArcade, the sometimes incomprehensible AI or bugs did not prevent that all of us who enjoy it on PC, Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3 enjoy it. In addition to a version for PSP, the franchise had some spin-offs reminiscent of bygone times, among which is the monothematic title ‘Test Drive: Ferrari Racing Legends’, which allowed us to review the history of the car brand. horse in competition, from black and white racing to Formula 1.

Nacon and KT Racing decided to relaunch the Test Drive Unlimited saga as an ode for lovers of sports cars and driving

Now we return to that TdU philosophy to travel to Hong Kong on what will be a playable 1: 1 map, that will allow us to explore from the mountainous area to the beach, obviously with the always special nighttime colors of the city that will surely be the great graphic attraction. Nor could the other events or integrated mini-games be missing, so again we will have the opportunity to visit the casino and look for other ways to earn money quickly and without much effort to spend it on new sports cars.

Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Alpine, Jaguar, Bentley, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz or Audi are some of the brands that have been seen in the little footage presented so far, although perhaps the most interesting for many of us is the return to racing video games with a backstory ‘story’, which has been neglected in recent years in the Need for Speed ​​saga and that in other titles such as The Crew is practically non-existent. Here it is posed as a duel between the two main clans of the city, the Streets and the Sharps, who will fight to win in the Solar Crown Tournament. Of course, it seems that this time there will be no motorcycles and unlike some of its rivals, everything will focus on cars and no other elements such as boats or planes will be added.

Perhaps what has surprised the most has been the proximity of the launch date, since Nacon has confirmed that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown will go on sale on September 22, 2022, So the development time gives us a glimpse that Kylotonn is putting great care in offering us a very complete experience that will also take advantage of the physics engine of the official games of the World Rally Championship. It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.