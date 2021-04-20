Test dominate 250 colombia | Motor

With nearly identical displacement and similarly close power and torque figures, the Dominar 250’s difference in weight over the AKT TT 250 Adventour we tested for our 762 edition had led us to think of this as a disadvantage. But as we well know, the technical sheet sometimes leads us to ideas that, as in this case, are distorted in the handling.

Of course, we are talking about different concepts, segments and objectives, but in any case this range of displacement already supposes a certain level of performance that we never found in the TT and that in this Dominar 250 was never lacking. With everything and that its engine was still limited by not having left its ‘take-off’ time, here it was already much easier and faster to find a happy rhythm without the engine, and oneself, feeling uncomfortable.

Dominar 250, photo: Daniel Otero

Being basically the same Dominar 400 (read our first contact here), but with a smaller engine, the Dominar 250 inherits that good driving position, a chair that does not punish due to its height or its softness, a good distribution of weight that facilitates low-speed handling and a design that is at least pleasing to the eye despite the fact that here the thinner tires (a Dunlop 100/80 17 front and 130/70 17 rear) do not look so much.

As in the 400, in the city the 250 is slightly punished by a small turning radius and in traffic jams the engine heats up more than desired, which is quickly felt in the legs. On the contrary, this does not happen on the road, where even without being the fastest, it manages to offer a more than fair performance and a braking (assisted by ABS on both wheels) that does not fall short.

The big problem with the Dominar 250, however, is in its own home and we already mentioned it: the Dominar 400. And it is not so much because it is offer much more in a virtually identical package, but because the difference in price is not much. If the jump from 11.7 million pesos from 250 to 14 million from 400 is possible, there would be few reasons not to do so. And if that’s not possible, the 250 still offers a great package.

Data sheet

ENGINE: Mono-cylindrical, 4 valves

DISPLAY: 248.7 CM3

POWER: 26.6 horses at 8,500 RPM

TORQUE: 23.5 NM AT 6,500 RPM

WEIGHT DRY: 180 KG

Master 250

Data

– Dunlop Arrowmax tires, 100/80 front and 130/70 rear, look a bit thin, but dry give good grip.

– Without being the best, the cushion of the chair is good and does not tire so much. The passenger, on the other hand, loses a bit in terms of comfort.

– The mirrors provide very good visibility and thanks to their height, since they are not so far out, they make it easy to sneak through urban traffic.

– Sharing the entire design with the 400, the Dominar 250’s led headlight also provides sufficient illumination, although the support of some female scouts would not be too much.

– In addition to what it can contribute to the design, the keel provides sufficient protection to the engine. On the other hand, we would have liked to have the center stand as standard.

– ABS on both wheels is a great plus, coupled with the fact that it is not very intrusive in its operation.

Figure

13 liters is the tank capacity of the Dominar 250. However, the level indicator was somewhat erratic, because the amount displayed changed every time we turned the motorcycle off and on again. After 220 km, apparently there was still a quarter of a tank.

Fact

Both by price and by displacement, the most direct competitors of the Dominar 250 would be the KTM Duke 250 (16 million), Honda CB250 Twister (14.7 million), Suzuki Gixxer 250 (12.4 million), Yamaha FZ25 (11, 9 million) and even the AKT TT 250 Adventour (13 million).