test, data, video and prices of the new SUV

In a year in which Jeep celebrates its 80th anniversary, the brand renews one of its most emblematic models, the Compass (represents 40 percent of the brand’s sales in Europe), which receives many and profound changes on all fronts compared to the generation from which it is derived that was born in 2017. This is the first Jeep launch in Europe for the Stellantis Group.

The new Compass is available in five trim levels: Sport, Longitude, Limited, S and Trailhawk, plus the special edition 80th Anniversary model (the launch version of the Compass). The changes are mainly focused on the front, with a grill that gains horizontality. Integrates new full-LED headlights with a thinner profile (standard across the range). Depending on the level of equipment chosen, the Compass acquires different personalities in its exterior design.

Jeep Compass S 4xe.

The more functional and urban Limited version features black bumpers and new 18-inch alloy wheels; the more sophisticated S version is presented with a metallic gray finish, body-colored bumpers and new 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels; the Trailhawk trim level features specific grille treatment, body-colored fog lamp bezels, a more obvious skid plate, and 17-inch specific alloy wheels.

Inside, the dashboard, the central tunnel, now in a higher position, and the door panels have been redesigned.ace. New upholstery and different chrome finishes to further personalize the cabin, featuring the 10.25-inch full-HD digital instrument panel, standard on Limited, Trailhawk and S, and optional on the Longitude trim. Storage space grows by 4.4 litersas it now has a new compartment of almost 5 liters under the center armrest, in addition to the hole next to the 2.4 liter gear lever.

The Uconnect 5 multimedia system It is different and is displayed on an 8.4 or 10.1 inch touch screen, depending on the version, which is now relocated to a higher and central position. It is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, without cable, a TomTom-supplied navigator (only with the big screen) and a improved voice recognition system. It also has a wireless charger for mobiles.

Jeep Compass S 4xe interior.

2021 Jeep Compass: Autonomous Driving Level 2

In safety, the new Compass is the first Jeep vehicle in Europe to offer Level 2 autonomous driving, the so-called Highway Assist, which combines Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering, to automatically adjust the speed and trajectory of the vehicle. The 2021 Jeep Compass offers the Forward Collision Warning as standard across the range and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Electronic Roll Mitigation (ERM), and front, side and curtain airbags. 360 ° camera is optionally available on Limited, S and Trailhawk models, it offers a 360 ° view of the vehicle and its surroundings, displayed on a digital display.

2021 Jeep Compass: diesel, gasoline and new plug-in hybrid

The 2021 Jeep Compass offered in 4×2 drive with a updated Diesel 1.6 Multijet 130 hp (10 hp more than the previous 1.6-liter diesel engine), with six-speed manual gearbox, and with two 1.3-liter 4-cylinder GSE turbo petrol 130 and 150 hp with double clutch automatic transmission (DDCT).

Already In version 4xe (all-wheel drive), the Compass now acquires the ZERO label from the DGT offering variants with plug-in hybrid technology associated with the 1.3-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine, which is offered with final powers of 190 hp (Longitude and Limited versions) or 240 hp (Trailhawk and S) and six-speed automatic transmission. The 60 hp electric motor is located on the rear axle, powered by a 11.4 kWh battery which is recharged to a maximum of 7.4 kW, so we would need an hour and a half to charge its 49 km of electric autonomy. If a 2.3 kW conventional plug (domestic), it would take about five hours. The charging socket is located on the side of the vehicle.

Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4xe.

Jeep Compass 2021: an SUV for everything

For our tour, we got on the 4xe plug-in hybrid with a 190 hp four-cylinder 1.3 turbo petrol engine, with an electric torque of 250 Nm and 270 Nm in the drive unit, and which is only available with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The short route of only 35 km was limited exclusively to road and urban routes, but with the new plug variant the Compass makes its versatility of use, not only to be able to circulate off the asphalt, but to move around the city in silence, with the electric mode, and on the road without worrying about autonomy. At the level of set-up and in terms of suspension, the Compass is very well balanced, absorbing quite well all kinds of road irregularities.

These 4xe versions equip three driving modes generated by the synergy between the electric motor and the traditional one: “Electric”, perfect for urban routes, since it only uses the electric motor; “Hybrid”, that uses the two motors and allows the best efficiency of the system; and “E-Save”, which conserves the battery charge level, since with him we move only with the gasoline engine. The new Jeep Compass 4xe achieves an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in about 7.5 seconds (depending on the version) and a maximum speed in fully electric mode of 130 km / h, which increases to 200 km / h in hybrid mode .

Jeep Compass 2021. Driving modes.

Jeep Compass 2021: this is how it comes equipped as standard

The level of Sport equipment, that of entry to the range, features 8.4-inch infotainment system with wireless smartphone integration, full-LED reflector headlights, rear parking sensors, cloth seats and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Longitude equipment adds LED fog lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof bars, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear view camera and a 7-inch configurable color TFT instrument panel.

The Limited offers Adaptive Cruise Control as standard, 18 inch alloy wheels, front and side parking sensors with automatic parking function, Keyless Enter & Go, Nappa leather-covered dashboard, new 10.25-inch all-digital instrument panel and Uconnect system with the new 10.1-inch touchscreen.

2021 Jeep Compass. 10.1 inch touch screen.

The S finish, the top of the rangeThe range adds full-LED lights, body-colored front bumpers and stripes, 19-inch alloy wheels, a new hands-free power liftgate and leather seats that can be electrically adjusted to eight different positions.

The Trailhawk finish offers equipment specific for off-road driving. Includes high-performance suspension and off-road benchmark angles and figures: 30.4 ° angle of attack, 33.3 ° departure angle, 20.9 ° belly angle and 21.3cm ground clearance. The Five-mode Selec-Terrain traction control system, which includes a dedicated Rock mode, available exclusively on this model is also standard on the Trailhawk.

Jeep Compass 2021 Trailhawk 4xe.

Jeep Compass: price from 28,500 euros

Jeep offers for the new Compass some very interesting conditions, through its renting for individuals and companies, Jeep & Go Renting. For example, you can purchase version 1.3 GSE 96kW (130CV) Limited 4×2 manual for 280 euros per month (VAT included) with comprehensive insurance without excess and maintenance included (entry € 4,700 including VAT; 36 installments and 10,000 km per year).

Regarding prices, not including brand promotion, the Jeep Compass starts at 28,500 euros.

Diesel

Compass Longitude 1.6 Mjet 130 hp: 32,750 euros Compass Limited 1.6 Mjet 130 hp: 36,500 euros Compass 80th 1.6 Mjet 130 hp: 38,350 euros Compass S 1.6 Mjet 130 hp: 40,050 euros

Gasoline

Compass Sport 1.3 Gse T4 130 hp: 28,500 euros Compass Longitude 1.3 Gse T4 130 hp: 30,250 euros Compass Limited 1.3 Gse T4 130 hp: 34,000 euros Compass Limited 1.3 Gse T4 150 hp DTC: 36,000 euros Compass 80th 1.3 Gse T4 150 hp DCT: 37,850 euros Compass S 1.3 Gse T4 150 CV: 39,550 euros

Plug-in hybrid

Compass Limited 1.3 PHEV 190 CV DTC: 44,300 euros Compass 80th 1.3 PHEV 190 CV DTC: 45,950 euros Compass Trailhawk 1.3 PHEV 240 CV DTC: 47,000 euros Compass S 1.3 PHEV 240 CV DTC: 48,000 euros

The new Jeep Compass 2021, in VIDEO.