TEST: Can you identify each of Henry VIII’s wives?

Beheadings, false accusations, and a new religion were just some of the medieval dynamics in England. They were the wives of Henry VIII.

Fat, flatulent and powerful. During his golden years of maturity, these were some of the ways Henry VIII, the controversial king who led a religious schism with the Vatican, was portrayed. The conflict had to escalate to highest elites of the Catholic Church, since the interests of Spain with England would be seriously compromised.

After founding the Anglican Church, the king decided to behead his first wife. Behind her, a parade of six other women passed through the imperial court. Do you know who Henry VIII’s wives were?

