Test BMW M4 Competition Coupé 2021 [vídeo]

The new 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé is the ultimate weapon, or so the sixth generation of the iconic German model promises. With 510 hp of power and 650 Nm of torque sent only to the rear axle (X-Drive versions coming soon) this vehicle is the wildest sports car in the BMW range and his precision instrument for circuit. Our test unit is a yellow M4 … what more could you ask for? We started!

The approach of the new BMW M3 and BMW M4 is obvious: they are circuit vehicles with a fully configurable set-up parameter by parameter, but they can be used on a day-to-day basis with a practical body for real use. If we look at the first M3 from 1985, the idea remains the same, although in that case they wanted to build the competition vehicle from the street model and at this point the M3 and M4 are in the plans and in the minds of the engineers since minute zero as the most extreme version of the BMW 3 Series and 4 Series.

Engine and performance of the BMW M3 and BMW M4

Although in other markets a less powerful 480 hp version will be marketed that can carry manual transmission as an option, in Spain we will only enjoy the Competition version, from 510 hp to 6,250 rpm, which necessarily has an automatic gearbox. This version has a 6-cylinder in-line engine, three liters of displacement and parallel twin turbo power: one turbo feeds cylinders 1 to 3 and the other puts pressure from 4 to 6. Thanks to this double blowing pressure reach the 650 Nm of maximum torque between 2,750 and 5,500 rpm.

With this single engine, rear-wheel drive is currently offered as the only option, although this generation of the M3 – M4 will shortly come the all-wheel drive X-Drive, an all-wheel drive in which it is possible to force the rear-wheel drive in different degrees to dance sideways on the track with total control.

In a pure propulsion version, the one we will test today, it is possible to do the 0-100 in 3.9 s and 0-200 in 12.5 s, reaching a self-limited maximum speed of 250 km / h, a limitation that can be eliminated if we check the M Race Track package option, totally recommended if the car is going to spend time on the circuit regularly.

Special details of the BMW M4 and BMW M3 compared to the rest of the range

The BMW M4 and M3 are so special that they practically do not share anything exactly the same with the rest of the range. From the chassis, which is lightened and at the same time reinforced to achieve extreme rigidity, to the carbon roof through the change of fenders, deflectors, widening of tracks, lowering of height … everything is different in these very special versions .

The changes do not stay on the outside, since inside they are full of details that remind us that we are dealing with totally special vehicles, from the specific steering wheel with its “M1” and “M2” buttons, which give us access to two set-ups memorized to suit the user, to the central button panel with all the configuration functions, passing through the instrument panel with a specific digital aesthetics.

On the BMW M3 and M4 we can configure the engine response, gearshift, suspensions, steering, brake response, exhaust sound and up to 10 positions for traction control, generating infinite individual modes … hence the meaning of the two memory buttons on the steering wheel, which are added to the car’s default modes, which would be Road, Sport and Circuit.

The M Race Track Package that our unit carries adds the following elements:

* 19 ”front and 20” rear tires, lightened.

* Carbon-ceramic brakes

* Electrically adjustable carbon fiber backet seats (not totally rigid) with removable headrests for riding with a helmet.

* Carbon shift paddles, dashboard, center console and steering wheel details.

* Interior moldings, air intakes, diffusers and exterior mirrors in carbon

* Head-up Display

* Unlimited maximum speed up to 290 km / h

As I said at the beginning, if the car is going to spend a lot of time on the track, this package is highly recommended. If we are going to use it on the road, I have to say that the bakets are tremendously uncomfortable to get in and out of the car and that, on long trips, your back can also suffer from being too stiff the seat itself and the suspension of the car even in the most comfortable mode. Still, they are so pretty that they are almost worth putting on just for aesthetics.

What really matters: driving sensations in the BMW M4 Competition

We arrive at the key to the test, which are the sensations at the wheel of the BMW M4. The previous M4 was a pretty rough car in its reactions and it gave you the feeling that at all times it was about to bite you, with a very alive rear end (perhaps too much for ordinary mortals, and of course for me) . Well, this M4 is much easier to carry very fast, being much more powerful.

The first thing that catches the attention of the car is the sensation of absolute rigidity, as if the car had no suspensions and was built in a single piece. I do not know the torsional stiffness of the chassis, but it has to be similar to that of a concrete bridge …

This pure sports car feel is magically combined with a highly informative address that we can adjust to two levels of hardness, but which always gives us the precise feel of the asphalt and grip, giving the car great safety at the wheel and that essential ingredient to enjoy at the controls of a supercar: certainty.

The BMW M4 is permanently alert, with a constant tension in all its controls, which respond instantly to the slightest suggestion from the driver, both the accelerator and the direction and the wonderful brake, one of those brakes with very little pedal movement that regulates the intensity based on pressure and not travel, with a delicious sweetness and a devilish maximum power.

The best sound of a BMW M3 has remained in previous generations

The experience does not lack either the totally racing sound of the engine, although it is true that the anti-particulate filters and the decrease in displacement compared to past generations have muted the result a bit: the best sound of a BMW M3 has remained in previous generations. , but I think that none had this level of response with this level of precision and driving fun. It’s a wonderful car, every petrolhead’s dream come true.

Conclusions

The BMW M4 Competition Coupé has left us an excellent taste. The key to the car is in that level of constant alertness that combines tension and precision, to give rise to a world-class sports car and comparable to the most renowned high-performance car brands such as Porsche or Ferrari. It’s an exquisite track machine that you can enroll and use on a day-to-day basis (if you’re willing to put up with frankly firm suspensions), with bodywork, seats, and trunk for real occupants in the real world.

Thank you, BMW, for creating this marvel, which could well be the last of its kind: the one before final electrification.