test and prices of the cheapest electric

Third Dacia revolution. The first, 16 years ago, when the brand reached the Spanish market, cstarting in 2004 his journey with the popular Dacia Longan, and four years later with the Sandero, the leading sales model in Spain today. The second came in 2010 with the staging of the SUV Duster, and now, in 2021, the brand begins a new stage, acquiring its own identity within the Renault Group and incorporating the range its first 100 percent electric model, the Dacia Spring. The keys to Dacia’s success? Francisco Hidalgo, Dacia’s new general manager for Spain and Portugal, is clear about it: a brand that brings something that does not exist in the market, 100 percent customer-oriented, revolutionary and, above all, the one that offers the best quality / price / value ratio, and in this equation, the Spring comes as the cheapest electric.

Dacia Spring. An electric for four

The new Dacio Spring is a Urban SUV with very contained dimensions: 3.73 meters long, 1.62 meters wide (without exterior mirrors) and 1.51 meters high (roof bars included), and ground clearance is 15cm. Its direct competitors include, among others, Fiat 500e, Seat Mii electric or the Renault twingo electric. The model Made in China, where it is available as Renault K-ZE and Dongfeng EX1 from 2019. Compared to the Chinese-built Renault K-ZE, the Spring has more airbags (six) and a stiffer rear body.

Dacia Spring: this is its interior.

Sold with two finishes, Comfort and Comfort Plus. By early 2022 we await the arrival of a Carsharing variant, aimed at companies offering carpooling services, renters and company fleets, and a commercial variant, Spring Cargo, which lacks a rear bench, and will be marketed for last-mile delivery.

The interior of the Dacia Spring offers space for four adults. Bet on simple materials, and with a simple equipment, but complete in the essentials. The steering wheel is neither height nor depth adjustable. Nor can the pilot’s seat be modified in height (yes in depth), so the space is somewhat fair for heights greater than 1.80 meters. In this sense, the brand points out that the extra cost that would imply adding adjustments to the Spring would make a product destined for the city and for short journeys more expensive.

In the back, the occupants will be more or less comfortable depending on who sits in the front seats, since the legroom is somewhat tight given the size of the model. The volume of the glove box and the shelves in the doors and in the center console add up to 23.1 liters, and the boot has a capacity of 290 liters, very generous for this segment (185 liters for the Fiat 500e, 250 liters for the Seat Mii and 188 liters for the Renault Twingo), not counting the space for the optional spare wheel (100 euros). With the bench folded down, the storage space reaches 620 liters.

Dacia Spring: how it moves

For the contact, we turn the key in two phases, at which point it lights up an “OK” in the central screen that indicates that we are ready to start the march. We select the D in the rotary selector, located between the front seats (The wheel has three positions: D (forward), N (neutral) and R (reverse)) and we begin to move. In front of the command post there is a 3.5 inch digital display between counters, with the precise information: speed, outside temperature, percentage of charge of the batteries, kilometers of autonomy and total kilometers of the car. As standard, the Comfort Plus version has a 7-inch touch screen with DAB Radio, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 1 USB input, 1 AUX and Bluetooth.

Dacia Spring: detail of the instrumentation.

Regardless of equipment, the engine power is 33 kW (45 hp) and the air-cooled 240-volt battery capacity is 27.4 kWh. In the urban cycle WLTP, the Spring, which weighs 970 kg without driver, has homologated 305 kilometers of autonomy, which drops to 230 km if we make a mixed use of the car.

In the city, with its 45 hp, it accelerates much more agile than expected. Good response to acceleration (125 Nm torque available immediately), and it moves with great ease and thanks to its Turning radius of 4.8 meters, strolls through the city like a fish in water. And everywhere, thanks to his ZERO label. It has, in the Comfort Plus finish, with rear parking aid with a camera to facilitate parking maneuvers.

Accelerates from 0-50 km / h in 5.8 seconds, which may seem like a lot compared to a combustion model, but the philosophy of the Spring is to roll relaxed through the city and fast enough when needed. With permanent regenerative braking, the Spring recovers energy every time we take our foot off the accelerator and pressing the ECO button, located in the center console, we can improve autonomy by about 10 percent. This mode limits the power to 23 kW (instead of 33 kW) and the maximum speed to 100 km / h (although in our journey we managed to overcome it).

The urban autonomy of the Dacia Spring reaches 305 km

Dacia Spring: time to charge

The charging socket is located on the front, in the center, under the Dacia shield, which makes it easy to reach from a charging station located on the right or left at the roadside. It is opened by activating a lever located under the steering wheel. To stop charging, the socket must be unlocked by pressing the button on the door opening control from the key or from the passenger compartment. The Spring can be charged with alternating current with 6.6 kW. Optionally, it can be charged with direct current and a 30 kW maximum. At fast-charging stations, the battery should charge to 80 percent in 56 minutes. These are their times:

From a 220V household socket or a Green’Up socket with a Flexicharger cable: less than 8 hours and a half for a full charge. In a 7.4 kW wallbox with specific cable: about 5 hours to fully charge. On point of 30 kW DC fast charge with integrated charging cable: one hour for an 80 percent charge and less than 1´30 hours for a 100% load.

The charging process can be monitored using the app My Dacia; the driver can also use it to turn on the air conditioning or heating, among other advantages, which will positively affect autonomy.

The Dacia Spring in a charging socket.

Dacia Spring: The cheapest electric on the market, all its prices

The new Dacia Spring is already available for reservations from March 18, 2021 and the first deliveries will be in autumn 2021.

The Dacia Spring comes at a good time, when the new Moves III Plan has just been launched, which increases the amount for aid in the purchase of electricity to 7,000 euros. A) Yes, the new Dacia Spring, with 305 kilometers of autonomy, has a starting price for the base version Comfort from 9,550 euros, which make Spring the most affordable electric vehicle on the market. And how do you get to this price?: subtracting from its starting price (we are talking about the Comfort variant) of 17,350 euros, 800 euros for financing, 4,500 euros for the Moves Plan, and 2,500 euros for the delivery of a vehicle to scrap.

In the standard equipment It includes 100% electric variable assist steering, manual climate control, remote central locking, electric windows for all four windows, automatic lighting and speed limiter (with steering wheel control).