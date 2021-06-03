Tessa Thompson wants to make a new MIB movie

Share

Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson reportedly pushing the studio to re-don the MIB suit

On paper, the concept of a shared universe built on the Men in Black franchise is sound in theory, because you can’t deny the story itself can go in multiple different directions. However, Sony underestimated the importance of the chemistry between the two original leads Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones to the success of the franchise. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson did well in Thor: Ragnarok, but they didn’t do the same in Men in Black: International.

Not only was it the series’ worst-reviewed installment, it also flopped at the box office after grossing just $ 253 million, which was substantially less than any of the three films starring the Will Smith-Tommy Lee Jones duo.

A bumpy production

It was also beset by production problems, with director F. Gary Gray and producer Walter Parkes regularly clashing behind the scenes, leading to the political overtones and harsher edges of the script that initially attracted Hemsworth and Thompson being. reworked into something unrecognizable to the movie. To such an extent that both stars hired their own writers to create new lines. In fact, things got so bad that Gray tried to quit multiple times, but the studio persuaded him to stay on board the project.

However, according to Daniel Richtman, actress Tessa Thompson would be pushing to star in another MIB film, although Rictman has not offered more details about it. Looking at the facts, though, the actress simply doesn’t have enough industry clout to convince one of the ‘Big Five’ studios to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into a sequel to a widely criticized film that also failed miserably. at the box office despite having the god of thunder himself, so it is highly unlikely that it will happen regardless of the veracity of the statement.

