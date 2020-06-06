Tessa Ía: Style lessons for a modern woman | Instagram Special

Tessa Ía is a Mexican singer and actress who has become known in recent years for his roles in Mexican cinema, among them the most outstanding is his participation as Vera in Rampant, Road to Mars with Camila Sodi and his small participation in the successful Mexican series of Narcos Mexico.

In addition to being the daughter of the great actress of Nailea Norvid known for playing the best villains in Mexican soap operas. Being from a family of artists and with a sister graduated from the literature career in Paris, Tessa Ía has an artistic background that it is expressed in fashion.

And like all a young woman, she incorporates 2020 trends to its style in a quite original way because it leaves its essence impregnated, in addition to its great beauty. A style for risky girls who want to declare something more with their clothes, Tessa Ía transform your outfits into art.

Tessa Ía’s style lessons

Like a girl inspired by the fashion and trends of this 2020, Tessa Ía use the basics to assemble your outfits as unique garments. Based on printed shirts, T-shirts, shorts and garments in nude and neutral colors, the actress stays with her style both inside and outside the home.

Leather is the favorite material of the singer and actress, and it is that from its material it can shine and highlight her outfit, because it is a bright fabric and with a lot of personality with the correct accessories, a very eighties style.

For a more sensual and daring outfit, but at the same time artistic, Tessa she opts for neutral colors to highlight her accessories and makeup, despite using transparencies, she achieves a sophisticated outfit.

And since hair is one more accessory on her list, the singer and actress changes her image from cutting her hair to dyeing it a platinum blonde and leaving it with dark roots.

