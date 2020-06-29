After her dismissal from Impact Wrestling, Tessa Blanchard vacated the company’s world title.

She did not want to travel to the United States from Mexico, but a large part of the company did not expect them to arrive at Slammiversary due to the current pandemic.

WWE reverts to Blanchard, where he has a better chance of joining Vince’s company than AEW where his father Tully Blanchard works.

WWE close to signing Tessa Blanchard

Talk Sport’s Alex McCarthy reported that the next company Tessa will be working on will be WWE, even though the process is very early if there is a real interest from Vince to sign the former Impact world champion.

Two things: Tessa Blanchard likely landing spot is WWE at this point. Still early, but there’s only obvious interest from WWE right now I’m told. I’m also told WWE are not looking at canceling NXT UK in the short term / near future. Pretty emphatically, too. – Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 28, 2020

Tessa’s past stories play a big role in keeping AEW from winning the signing of WWE.

Impact fans appreciated Tessa after accusations of bullying and intimidation from various superstars during her time in Japan, where she did not respond,

Responsible for those allegations was Sienna or also known as Allysin Kay, She revealed that Tessa spit in the face of La Black Rose and called it N-Word. This story was later confirmed by Black Rose.

At the moment it remains only to wait for the company to leave Tessa after ending relations with Impact, and see if her past does not influence her possible passage through WWE.

