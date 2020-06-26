Tessa Blanchard has been fired from Impact Wrestling and also stripped of the title of company world champion after an official statement from the company. The fighter was due to defend her title on July 18 at Slammiversary.

Tessa Blanchard says goodbye to Impact Wrestling

The company has made this statement to announce the firing of Tessa Blanchard.

Facing combat for Slammiversary we will see what Impact does with the title Although it would not be surprising that there was a triple threat between Ace Austin, Trey Miguel and Eddie Edwards for becoming the new champion, since as we must remember, Michael Elgin is suspended due to accusations of sexual abuse.

Reasons for Tessa Blanchard’s departure from Impact Wrestling

The main reason for the dismissal of Tessa Blanchard has been her breach of contract since the fighter while in Mexico due to the Coronavirus has been asked to send some promotional videos for her fight at Slammiversary and the fighter has not sent them.

In addition to this, it is added that the fighter ends her contract on June 30 and was asked to resign the title if she did not want to continue in the company and the fighter did not listen to the company’s request.

Given these events of non-professionalism on the part of the fighter, Impact has decided to terminate Blanchard’s contract.

