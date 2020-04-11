Tessa Blanchard may not participate in Impact recordings

Tessa Blanchard may not participate in the Impact recordings. The fighter may not attend the recordings in Nashville due to being in California.

Impact starts tonight a series of recordings of his Impact shows It could take anywhere from five to seven weeks of the show depending on how much can be recorded and what’s included after old episodes in post-production and video editing.

The programs will be recorded in Nashville, which could make several fighters unable to attend them because they are confined in different states of the United States and even in Canada.

The most important case is that of Tessa Blanchard since she is the current champion of the past weights of the company and when residing in Los Angeles it is possible that she cannot make the trip. Also from the Los Angeles area is Taya Valkyrie, another of the fighters who might not be present on the recordings, but less worrying since she currently has no major rivalry.

The champions in pairs are also in this situation The North, who are Canadian and as we know the borders between the United States and Canada are closed.

The PPV Rebellion will also be recorded

Although the PPV will not take place as such, but tonight’s recordings will special television program called Rebellion and that it will have those combats that can be carried out of those announced for the PPV due to the different casualties that may be.

