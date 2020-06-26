Tessa Blanchard is out of impact and vacates the company’s world title. The company issued a statement last night:

“IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed that their relationship with Tessa Blanchard has ended and stripped her of the IMPACT World Wrestling Championship.”

Tessa was going to defend the Impact World Champion against Michael Elgin, Eddie Edwards, Ace Austin and Trey Miguel. Everything was planned for Slammiversary on June 18.

Impact announced earlier in the week that Elgin was suspended on misconduct charges. The company has not disclosed what it will do in this situation.

Blanchard currently resides in Mexico with her fiancé Daga, has not appeared in the latest recordings of the company after everything was affected by the pandemic.

PW Insider gave a report of the reason for the end of the relationship between both parties:

Relations between Blanchard and Impact had gotten colder in the past few weeks, especially after Blanchard didn’t send promotions from Mexico (where he’s been residing) for Impact episode 6/1 on AXS. The images were scheduled to be edited in a formal interview conducted by Josh Mathews ‘via satellite’. When that material was not received, Impact had to re-edit the episode with other content and have the show’s presenter segments changed and new voiceovers cut. Sources within Impact cite that there were attempts to get Blanchard to return and release the title, but that the two sides were unable to reach an agreement. Blanchard’s deal was slated to expire before the PPV, but Impact hoped she would return for a final appearance. When it became increasingly obvious that this was not going to happen, Impact chose to cut the hook and move on.

The superstar clinched the title in January against Sami Callihan in Hard to Kill. She was accused of intimidating several fighters and spitting in the face at the Black Rose where she denied everything.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our Google News source, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.